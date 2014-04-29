BUENOS AIRES, April 29 The parallels between Alejandro Sabella and the man he hopes to emulate, 1986 World Cup-winning coach Carlos Bilardo, are enough to convince some fans that the time is ripe for Argentina's third World Cup success.

The link is Estudiantes, the small club from La Plata who have won the South American Libertadores Cup four times, three with Bilardo as playmaker in the late 1960s and once with Sabella as their coach in 2009.

When Bilardo was playing, Estudiuantes reached three World Club Championship finals, winning in 1968, a feat they also achieved with Sabella as coach in 2009 when they lost the final to Barcelona.

The pair also worked together in the early 1980s. Fresh from his English experience at Sheffield United, where he is still regarded with reverence by the fans, and Leeds United, Sabella worked under Bilardo at Estudiantes in a creative midfield role, winning two league titles.

The 59-year-old Sabella's choice of Belo Horizonte as Argentina's World Cup base is no surprise. It is the city of his greatest achievement as a coach when Estudiantes won the Libertadores Cup there in 2009 with Juan Sebastian Veron as captain.

Bilardo made Diego Maradona his Argentina captain in 1983 and went on to win the country's second world crown in Mexico three years later. Sabella gave Lionel Messi the captaincy as soon as he took charge in 2011.

Sabella has prior World Cup experience, having gone to France 98 as Daniel Passarella's assistant and many suspect he may have been the tactical brains behind the side that reached the quarter-finals.

FEARSOME FORWARDS

The Estudiantes school of coaching favours pragmatism over flair but the paradox is that Sabella has a national team brimming with attacking talent and an often criticised defence he recognises needs work to give the side better balance.

"My job is to disguise that imbalance in the best way possible. Sometimes we managed and at others it was harder to do," Sabella told reporters on his return to Buenos Aires from a 0-0 draw with Romania in a World Cup warm-up in Bucharest on March 5.

"Argentina has a fearsome forward line. The issue is (how rivals) occupy spaces. That way they can hurt us and defend. It's a mental, physical and technical issue. Germany does it well ... they manage that doubling up that hurts, when they lose the ball they regroup quickly."

With Messi in his team, Sabella favours tactics that will bring the very best out of his captain while encouraging his forwards, capable of hurting rivals with quick, precise counter-attacks, to help in defence when the team lose possession.

"Let's hope we always have Messi, but we have other tactical options. With Messi it's one thing and without him another, logically," Sabella said.

"But if Messi isn't on the pitch it's no small matter."

(Editing by Justin Palmer and Mike Collett)