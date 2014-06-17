SAO PAULO, June 17 Colombian striker Carlos Bacca has suffered a muscle strain and will be out of action for at least a week, the country's football federation said on its web site on Tuesday.

"After being evaluated by the Colombian squad's medical team, headed by Doctor Carlos Ulloa, it was ruled that Carlos Bacca has suffered a grade one muscle strain that requires treatment for between seven and 10 days," the statement said.

It did not say how Bacca was injured or give more details.

The Sevilla forward was on the bench for Colombia's first match of the tournament, a 3-0 win over Greece on Saturday. Their next match is against the Ivory Coast on Thursday and they round off their Group C schedule against Japan on June 24.

Colombia has already suffered with the pre-tournament withdrawal of top striker Radamel Falcao. (Reporting by Andrew Downie, Editing by Nigel Hunt)