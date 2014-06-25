BRASILIA, June 25 After three wins in three matches, nine goals scored and a record-breaking World Cup appearance for 43-year-old goalkeeper Faryd Mondragon, Colombians are wondering if it can possibly get any better.

One of the most eye-catching teams at the tournament, Colombia's campaign in Brazil has ended years of frustration and under-achievement, leaving commentators and fans pinching themselves and wondering how everything the team tries comes off.

Coach Jose Pekerman rested eight first-choice players for their final group game against Japan on Tuesday and his team still conjured up a 4-1 win, despite being on the back foot for lengthy periods of the game.

Gabriel Meluk, a columnist in the Bogota newspaper El Tiempo, said the pent-up frustration came into in the open and that he and his colleagues wept with emotion as they watched the team pull Japan apart in the second half with some exquisite football.

"This Colombian team is magical," he wrote. "Jose Pekerman appears to just click his fingers and brings goals, triumphs, tributes and applause.

"Everything we imagine turns into reality....it made my legs tremble."

Colombia had never previously won more than one match at a single World Cup and only progressed beyond the group stage once, in 1990.

After falling at the first hurdle in 1998, they failed to qualify for the next three tournaments.

Former Argentina coach Pekerman has changed all that since taking over in 2011, harnessing Colombia's unquestioned talent and potential into a successful side.

In contrast to previous teams, which were stylish but lacked punch, Pekerman's side take their chances with ruthless efficiency.

The Medellin-based daily El Colombiano said that Colombia's success was based on "winning mentality, dynamic football, solidarity, a secure defence and efficiency."

Colombia face Uruguay on Saturday in the last 16 in Rio de Janeiro and Pekerman, who has so far managed to keep his team's feet on the ground, will have to try and keep a lid on the euphoria, something which has been a problem for Colombian sides in the past.

"The important thing has been that the players have understood the demands of this competition," said Pekerman after the Japan game.

"The lads are motivated, the team scores goal, we have dominated matches and individually we have responded well. Whatever happens, they know that we have to maintain our identity."

He said Colombia's success began before the competition.

"We had the preparation that a World Cup team should have. They know that they have to compete intensely, play as a team and they know that they have to be prepared, because all the matches are different."

"In training, you see that the players who are not regular starters work in silence but with positive energy and great dedication, because they know that their chance could come at any moment.

"It isn't easy but they have done it and they have got stronger and this has allowed us to get these results." (Editing by Ed Osmond)