June 11 European World Cup qualifying collated
results on Tuesday.
- -
Group B
Denmark 0 Armenia 4
In Copenhagen
Scorers: Yura Movsisyan 1, 59, Aras Ozbiliz 19, Henrikh
Mkhitaryan 82
Halftime: 0-2
Referee: Aleksei Nikolaev (Russia)
- -
Group C
Sweden 2 Faroe Islands 0
In Solna
Scorer: Zlatan Ibrahimovic 35, 82pen
Red card: Andreas Granqvist (Sweden) 80
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Nikolay Yordanov (Bulgaria)
- -
Group I
Belarus 1 Finland 1
In Gomel
Scorers:
Belarus: Dmitry Verkhovtsov 85
Finland: Teemu Pukki 24
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Libor Kovarik (Czech Republic)
