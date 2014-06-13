June 13 2014 World Cup collated results on Friday.
Group A
Mexico 1 Cameroon 0
At the Dunas arena, Natal
Scorers:
Mexico: Oribe Peralta 61
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Wilmar Roldan (Colombia)
- - - -
Group B
Spain 1 Netherlands 5
At the Fonte Nova arena, Salvador
Scorers:
Spain: Xabi Alonso 27pen
Netherlands: Robin van Persie 44,72, Arjen Robben 53,80, Stefan de Vrij 64
Halftime: 1-1
Referee: Nicola Rizzoli (Italy)
- -
Chile 3 Australia 1 - 2014 World Cup Group B result
At the Pantanal arena, Cuiaba
Scorers:
Chile: Alexis Sanchez 12, Jorge Valdivia 14, Jean Beausejour 90+
Australia: Tim Cahill 35
Halftime: 2-1
Referee: Noumandiez Doue (Ivory Coast)
