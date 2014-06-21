June 21 2014 World Cup collated results on Saturday.
Group F
Argentina 1 Iran 0
At the Mineirao stadium, Belo Horizonte
Scorers:
Argentina: Lionel Messi 90+
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Milorad Mazic (Serbia)
--
Nigeria 1 Bosnia 0
At the Pantanal arena at Cuiaba
Scorers:
Nigeria: Peter Odemwingie 29
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Peter O'Leary (New Zealand)
----
Group G
Germany 2 Ghana 2
At the Castelao arena, Fortaleza
Scorers:
Germany: Mario Goetze 51, Miroslav Klose 71
Ghana: Andre Ayew 54, Asamoah Gyan 63
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Sandro Ricci (Brazil) (Compiled by Ashutosh Pandey)