UPDATE 1-Soccer-Schalke, United, Lyon and Ajax into Europa League last eight
* Draw for the quarter-finals takes place on Friday (Adds details)
June 24 2014 World Cup collated results on Tuesday.
Group C
Japan 1 Colombia 4
At the Pantanal arena, Cuiaba
Scorers:
Japan: Shinji Okazaki 45+
Colombia: Juan Cuadrado 16pen, Jackson Martinez 55, 82, James Rodriguez 89
Halftime: 1-1
Referee: Pedro Proenca (Portugal)
Greece 2 Ivory Coast 1
At the Castelao arena, Fortaleza
Scorers:
Greece: Andreas Samaris 42, Giorgos Samaras 90+(pen)
Ivory Coast: Wilfried Bony 74
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Carlos Vera (Ecuador)
Group D
Italy 0 Uruguay 1
At the Dunas arena, Natal
Scorers:
Uruguay: Diego Godin 81
Red card: Claudio Marchisio (Italy) 59
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Marco Rodriguez (Mexico)
Costa Rica 0 England 0
At the Mineirao stadium, Belo Horizonte
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Djamel Haimoudi (Algeria) (Compiled by Simon Jennings)
ZURICH, March 16 Schalke 04 hit back from two goals down to draw 2-2 and overcome fellow Germans Borussia Moenchenglach on away goals in their Europa League last 16 tie while Manchester United edged Rostov 1-0 tp progress on Thursday.
March 16 (Gracenote) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Last 16 second leg matches on Thursday Last 16 Thursday, March 16, second leg Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) - FC Copenhagen (Denmark) 2-0 (halftime: 2-0) First leg: FC Copenhagen - Ajax Amsterdam 2-1. Ajax Amsterdam win 3-2 on aggregate. Anderlecht (Belgium) - APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: APOEL Nicosia - Anderlecht 0-1. Anderlecht win 2-0 on aggregate. AS Roma (Italy)