June 7 European World Cup qualifying collated results on Friday. Group A Croatia 0 Scotland 1 In Zagreb Scorer: Robert Snodgrass 26 Halftime: 0-1 Referee: David Fernandez Borbalan (Spain) - Belgium 2 Serbia 1 In Brussels Scorers: Belgium: Kevin De Bruyne 13, Marouane Fellaini 60 Serbia: Aleksandar Kolarov 87 Halftime: 1-0 Referee: Stephane Lannoy (France) - - Group B Armenia 0 Malta 1 In Yerevan Scorers: Michael Mifsud 8 Halftime: 0-1 Referee: Arnold Hunter (Northern Ireland) - Czech Republic 0 Italy 0 In Prague Red card: Mario Balotelli (Italy) 72 Referee: Svein Oddvar Moen (Norway) - - Group C Austria 2 Sweden 1 In Vienna Scorers: Austria: David Alaba 26pen, Marc Janko 32 Sweden: Johan Elmander 82 Halftime: 2-0 Referee: Gianluca Rocchi (Italy) - Ireland 3 Faroe Islands 0 In Dublin Scorer: Robbie Keane 5, 56, 81 Halftime: 1-0 Referee: Mattias Gestranius (Finland) - - Group E Iceland 2 Slovenia 4 In Reykjavik Scorers: Iceland: Birkir Bjarnason 22, Alfred Finnbogason 26pen Slovenia: Andraz Kirm 11, Valter Birsa 31pen, Bostjan Cesar 61, Rene Krhin 85 Halftime: 2-2 Referee: Felix Zwayer (Germany) - Albania 1 Norway 1 In Tirana Scorers: Albania: Valdet Rama 41 Norway: Tom Hogli 87 Halftime: 1-0 Referee: William Collum (Scotland) - - Group F Azerbaijan 1 Luxembourg 1 In Baku Scorers: Azerbaijan: Ruslan Abishov 71 Luxembourg: Stefano Bensi 80 Red card: Branimir Subasic (Azerbaijan) 84 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Mihaly Fabian (Hungary) - Portugal 1 Russia 0 In Lisbon Scorer: Helder Postiga 9 Halftime: 1-0 Referee: Damir Skomina (Slovenia) - - Group G Latvia 0 Bosnia 5 In Riga Scorers: Senad Lulic 48, Vedad Ibisevic 53, Haris Medunjanin 63, Miralem Pjanic 80, Edin Dzeko 82 Red Card: Aleksandrs Fertovs (Latvia) 11 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Mike Dean (England) - Liechtenstein 1 Slovakia 1 In Vaduz Scorers: Liechtenstein: Martin Buechel 13 Slovakia: Jan Durica 73 Halftime: 1-0 Referee: Martin Strombergsson (Sweden) - Lithuania 0 Greece 1 In Vilnius Scorer: Lazaros Christodoulopoulos 20 Halftime: 0-1 Referee: Olegario Benquerenca (Portugal) - - Group H Moldova 1 Poland 1 In Chisinau Scorers: Moldova: Eugeniu Sidorenco 37 Poland: Jakub Blaszczykowski 7 Halftime: 1-1 Referee: Fernando Teixeira Vitienes (Spain) - Montenegro 0 Ukraine 4 In Podgorica Scorers: Denys Garmash 52, Yevhen Konoplyanka 77, Artem Fedetskiy 85, Roman Bezus 90+2 Red cards: Roman Zozulia (Ukraine) 45, Vladimir Volkov (Montenegro) 66, Savo Pavicevic (Montenegro) 79 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Manuel Graefe (Germany) - - Group I Finland 1 Belarus 0 In Helsinki Scorers: Kasper Hamalainen 57 Red card: Pavel Nekhaichik (Belarus) 90 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Eli Hacmon (Israel) (Editing by Toby Davis and Josh Reich)