March 22 European World Cup qualifying collated results on Friday. Group A Croatia 2 Serbia 0 In Zagreb Scorers: Mario Mandzukic 23, Ivica Olic 37 Referee: Cuneyt Cakir (Turkey) - Macedonia 0 Belgium 2 In Skopje Scorers: Kevin De Bruyne 26, Eden Hazard 62pen Referee: Deniz Aytekin (Germany) - Scotland 1 Wales 2 At Hampden Park, Glasgow Scorers: Scotland: Grant Hanley 45+2 Wales: Aaron Ramsey 72pen, Hal Robson-Kanu 74 Red cards: Robert Snodgrass (Scotland) 71, Aaron Ramsey (Wales) 90+4 Referee: Antony Gautier (France) - - Group B Bulgaria 6 Malta 0 In Sofia Scorers: Aleksandar Tonev 6, 38, 58, Ivelin Popov 47, Emil Gargorov 55, Ivan Ivanov 78 Referee: Eitan Shemeulevitch (Israel) - Czech Republic 0 Denmark 3 In Olomouc Scorers: Andreas Cornelius 57, Simon Kjaer 67, Niki Zimling 82 Referee: Jorge Sousa (Portugal) - - Group C Kazakhstan 0 Germany 3 In Astana Scorers: Bastian Schweinsteiger 20, Mario Goetze 22, Thomas Mueller 74 Referee: Anastasios Kakos (Greece) - Austria 6 Faroe Islands 0 In Vienna Scorers: Philipp Hosiner 8, 20, Andreas Ivanschitz 28, Zlatko Junuzovic 77, David Alaba 78, Gyorgy Garics 82 Halftime: 3-0 Referee: Oleksandr Derdo (Ukraine) - Sweden 0 Ireland 0 In Solna Referee: Alberto Undiano (Spain) - - Group D Andorra 0 Turkey 2 In Andorra La Vella Scorers: Selcuk Inan 30, Burak Yilmaz 45+2 Halftime: 0-2 Referee: Nerijus Dunauskas (Lithuania) - Hungary 2 Romania 2 In Budapest Scorers: Hungary: Vilmos Vanczak 16, Balazs Dzsudzsak 71pen Romania: Adrian Mutu 68pen, Alexandru Chipciu 90+2 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: closed doors Referee: Wolfgang Stark (Germany) - Netherlands 3 Estonia 0 In Amsterdam Scorers: Rafael van der Vaart 46, Robin van Persie 71, Ruben Schaken 83 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 49,000 Referee: Vitaliy Meshkov (Russia) - - Group E Slovenia 1 Iceland 2 In Ljubljana Scorers: Slovenia: Milivoje Novakovic 34 Iceland: Gylfi Sigurdsson 55, 78 Halftime: 1-0 Referee: Stavros Tritsonis (Greece) - Norway 0 Albania 1 In Oslo Scorer: Hamdi Salihi 67 Red card: Andi Lila (Albania) 89 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Kevin Blom (Netherlands) - - Group F Israel 3 Portugal 3 At Ramat Gan Stadium, Tel Aviv Scorers: Israel: Tomer Hemed 24, Eden Ben Bassat 40, Rami Gershon 70 Portugal: Bruno Alves 2, Helder Postiga 72, Fabio Coentrao 90+3 Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 40,000 Referee: Stephane Lannoy (France) - Luxembourg 0 Azerbaijan 0 In Luxembourg Referee: Padraig Sutton (Ireland) - - Group G Liechtenstein 1 Latvia 1 In Vaduz Scorers: Liechtenstein: Michele Polverino 17 Latvia: Aleksandrs Cauna 30 Missed penalty: Aleksandrs Cauna (Latvia) 62 Referee: Kevin Clancy (Scotland) - Slovakia 1 Lithuania 1 In Zilina Scorers: Slovakia: Martin Jakubko 40 Lithuania: Darvydas Sernas 19 Halftime: 1-1 Referee: Michael Oliver (England) - Bosnia 3 Greece 1 In Zenica Scorers: Bosnia: Edin Dzeko 29, 54, Vedad Ibisevic 36 Greece: Theofanis Gekas 90+3 Missed penalty: Zvjezdan Misimovic (Bosnia) 36 Halftime: 2-0 Referee: Bjorn Kuipers (Netherlands) - - Group H Moldova 0 Montenegro 1 In Chisinau Scorer: Mirko Vucinic 78 Referee: Daniele Orsato (Italy) - Poland 1 Ukraine 3 In Warsaw Scorers: Poland: Lukasz Piszczek 18 Ukraine: Andriy Yarmolenko 2, Oleh Gusev 7, Roman Zozulia 45 Halftime: 1-3 Referee: Pavel Kralovec (Czech Republic) - San Marino 0 England 8 In Serravalle Scorers: Alessandro Della Valle 12og, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 28, Jermain Defoe 35, 78, Ashley Young 39, Frank Lampard 42, Wayne Rooney 54, Daniel Sturridge 70 Halftime: 0-5 Referee: Alain Bieri (Switzerland) - - Group I Spain 1 Finland 1 In Gijon Scorers: Spain: Sergio Ramos 49 Finland: Teemu Pukki 79 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Ovidiu Hategan (Romania) - France 3 Georgia 1 In Paris Scorers: France: Olivier Giroud 45+1, Mathieu Valbuena 47, Franck Ribery 61 Georgia: Alexander Kobakhidze 71 Attendance: 71,147 Referee: Ivan Bebek (Croatia) - - (Editing by Tom Pilcher)