June 11 European World Cup qualifying collated
results and standings on Tuesday.
Group A
No matches on Tuesday
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Belgium 7 6 1 0 13 2 19
Croatia 7 5 1 1 10 4 16
Serbia 7 2 1 4 9 9 7
Wales 6 2 0 4 6 14 6
Scotland 7 1 2 4 4 9 5
Macedonia 6 1 1 4 3 7 4
- -
Group B
Denmark 0 Armenia 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Italy 6 4 2 0 12 4 14
Bulgaria 6 2 4 0 11 4 10
Czech Republic 6 2 3 1 6 4 9
Armenia 6 2 0 4 6 8 6
Denmark 6 1 3 2 6 9 6
Malta 6 1 0 5 2 14 3
- -
Group C
Sweden 2 Faroe Islands 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Germany 6 5 1 0 22 7 16
Austria 6 3 2 1 15 5 11
Sweden 6 3 2 1 11 7 11
Ireland 6 3 2 1 12 10 11
Kazakhstan 6 0 1 5 2 15 1
Faroe Islands 6 0 0 6 2 20 0
- -
Group D
No matches on Tuesday
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Netherlands 6 6 0 0 20 2 18
Hungary 6 3 2 1 13 8 11
Romania 6 3 1 2 10 10 10
Turkey 6 2 1 3 7 7 7
Estonia 6 2 0 4 3 9 6
Andorra 6 0 0 6 0 17 0
- -
Group E
No matches on Tuesday
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Switzerland 6 4 2 0 8 1 14
Albania 6 3 1 2 7 6 10
Iceland 6 3 0 3 8 9 9
Norway 6 2 2 2 7 7 8
Slovenia 6 2 0 4 8 10 6
Cyprus 6 1 1 4 4 9 4
- -
Group F
No matches on Tuesday
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Portugal 7 4 2 1 12 6 14
Russia 5 4 0 1 8 1 12
Israel 6 3 2 1 15 8 11
Azerbaijan 7 0 4 3 3 9 4
Northern Ireland 5 0 3 2 3 7 3
Luxembourg 6 0 3 3 3 13 3
- -
Group G
No matches on Tuesday
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Bosnia 6 5 1 0 23 3 16
Greece 6 4 1 1 7 4 13
Slovakia 6 2 3 1 7 5 9
Lithuania 6 1 2 3 4 8 5
Latvia 6 1 1 4 6 14 4
Liechtenstein 6 0 2 4 3 16 2
- -
Group H
No matches on Tuesday
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Montenegro 7 4 2 1 14 7 14
England 6 3 3 0 21 3 12
Ukraine 6 3 2 1 10 4 11
Poland 6 2 3 1 12 7 9
Moldova 7 1 2 4 4 11 5
San Marino 6 0 0 6 0 29 0
- -
Group I
Belarus 1 Finland 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Spain 5 3 2 0 8 2 11
France 5 3 1 1 8 4 10
Finland 5 1 3 1 4 4 6
Georgia 5 1 1 3 3 7 4
Belarus 6 1 1 4 4 10 4
