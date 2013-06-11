June 11 European World Cup qualifying collated results and standings on Tuesday. Group A No matches on Tuesday Standings P W D L F A Pts Belgium 7 6 1 0 13 2 19 Croatia 7 5 1 1 10 4 16 Serbia 7 2 1 4 9 9 7 Wales 6 2 0 4 6 14 6 Scotland 7 1 2 4 4 9 5 Macedonia 6 1 1 4 3 7 4 - - Group B Denmark 0 Armenia 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts Italy 6 4 2 0 12 4 14 Bulgaria 6 2 4 0 11 4 10 Czech Republic 6 2 3 1 6 4 9 Armenia 6 2 0 4 6 8 6 Denmark 6 1 3 2 6 9 6 Malta 6 1 0 5 2 14 3 - - Group C Sweden 2 Faroe Islands 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Germany 6 5 1 0 22 7 16 Austria 6 3 2 1 15 5 11 Sweden 6 3 2 1 11 7 11 Ireland 6 3 2 1 12 10 11 Kazakhstan 6 0 1 5 2 15 1 Faroe Islands 6 0 0 6 2 20 0 - - Group D No matches on Tuesday Standings P W D L F A Pts Netherlands 6 6 0 0 20 2 18 Hungary 6 3 2 1 13 8 11 Romania 6 3 1 2 10 10 10 Turkey 6 2 1 3 7 7 7 Estonia 6 2 0 4 3 9 6 Andorra 6 0 0 6 0 17 0 - - Group E No matches on Tuesday Standings P W D L F A Pts Switzerland 6 4 2 0 8 1 14 Albania 6 3 1 2 7 6 10 Iceland 6 3 0 3 8 9 9 Norway 6 2 2 2 7 7 8 Slovenia 6 2 0 4 8 10 6 Cyprus 6 1 1 4 4 9 4 - - Group F No matches on Tuesday Standings P W D L F A Pts Portugal 7 4 2 1 12 6 14 Russia 5 4 0 1 8 1 12 Israel 6 3 2 1 15 8 11 Azerbaijan 7 0 4 3 3 9 4 Northern Ireland 5 0 3 2 3 7 3 Luxembourg 6 0 3 3 3 13 3 - - Group G No matches on Tuesday Standings P W D L F A Pts Bosnia 6 5 1 0 23 3 16 Greece 6 4 1 1 7 4 13 Slovakia 6 2 3 1 7 5 9 Lithuania 6 1 2 3 4 8 5 Latvia 6 1 1 4 6 14 4 Liechtenstein 6 0 2 4 3 16 2 - - Group H No matches on Tuesday Standings P W D L F A Pts Montenegro 7 4 2 1 14 7 14 England 6 3 3 0 21 3 12 Ukraine 6 3 2 1 10 4 11 Poland 6 2 3 1 12 7 9 Moldova 7 1 2 4 4 11 5 San Marino 6 0 0 6 0 29 0 - - Group I Belarus 1 Finland 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Spain 5 3 2 0 8 2 11 France 5 3 1 1 8 4 10 Finland 5 1 3 1 4 4 6 Georgia 5 1 1 3 3 7 4 Belarus 6 1 1 4 4 10 4 (Editing by Toby Davis)