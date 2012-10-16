Oct 16 European World Cup qualifying collated
results and standings on Tuesday.
Group A
Croatia 2 Wales 0
Belgium 2 Scotland 0
Macedonia 1 Serbia 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Belgium 4 3 1 0 8 1 10
Croatia 4 3 1 0 6 2 10
Serbia 4 1 1 2 6 5 4
Macedonia 4 1 1 2 3 4 4
Wales 4 1 0 3 3 11 3
Scotland 4 0 2 2 2 5 2
- -
Group B
Czech Republic 0 Bulgaria 0
Italy 3 Denmark 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Italy 4 3 1 0 10 4 10
Bulgaria 4 1 3 0 4 3 6
Czech Republic 3 1 2 0 3 1 5
Armenia 3 1 0 2 2 4 3
Denmark 3 0 2 1 2 4 2
Malta 3 0 0 3 1 6 0
- -
Group C
Faroe Islands 1 Ireland 4
Germany 4 Sweden 4
Austria 4 Kazakhstan 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Germany 4 3 1 0 15 6 10
Sweden 3 2 1 0 8 5 7
Ireland 3 2 0 1 7 8 6
Austria 3 1 1 1 5 2 4
Kazakhstan 4 0 1 3 1 8 1
Faroe Islands 3 0 0 3 2 9 0
- -
Group D
Hungary 3 Turkey 1
Romania 1 Netherlands 4
Andorra 0 Estonia 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Netherlands 4 4 0 0 13 2 12
Hungary 4 3 0 1 10 5 9
Romania 4 3 0 1 8 4 9
Turkey 4 1 0 3 4 6 3
Estonia 4 1 0 3 1 6 3
Andorra 4 0 0 4 0 13 0
- -
Group E
Albania 1 Slovenia 0
Cyprus 1 Norway 3
Iceland 0 Switzerland 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Switzerland 4 3 1 0 7 1 10
Norway 4 2 1 1 6 5 7
Albania 4 2 0 2 5 5 6
Iceland 4 2 0 2 4 4 6
Slovenia 4 1 0 3 3 6 3
Cyprus 4 1 0 3 4 8 3
- -
Group F
Russia 1 Azerbaijan 0
Portugal 1 Northern Ireland 1
Israel 3 Luxembourg 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Russia 4 4 0 0 8 0 12
Israel 4 2 1 1 10 5 7
Portugal 4 2 1 1 6 3 7
Northern Ireland 3 0 2 1 2 4 2
Azerbaijan 3 0 1 2 1 5 1
Luxembourg 4 0 1 3 2 12 1
- -
Group G
Latvia 2 Liechtenstein 0
Slovakia 0 Greece 1
Bosnia 3 Lithuania 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Bosnia 4 3 1 0 15 2 10
Greece 4 3 1 0 5 1 10
Slovakia 4 2 1 1 5 3 7
Lithuania 4 1 1 2 3 6 4
Latvia 4 1 0 3 5 8 3
Liechtenstein 4 0 0 4 1 14 0
- -
Group H
San Marino 0 Moldova 2
Ukraine 0 Montenegro 1
Poland v England - postponed (match to be played on Oct. 17)
Standings P W D L F A Pts
England 3 2 1 0 11 1 7
Montenegro 3 2 1 0 9 2 7
Poland 2 1 1 0 4 2 4
Moldova 4 1 1 2 2 7 4
Ukraine 3 0 2 1 1 2 2
San Marino 3 0 0 3 0 13 0
- -
Group I
Spain 1 France 1
Belarus 2 Georgia 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Spain 3 2 1 0 6 1 7
France 3 2 1 0 5 2 7
Georgia 4 1 1 2 2 4 4
Belarus 4 1 0 3 3 8 3
Finland 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
(Editing by Tom Pilcher)