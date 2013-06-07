Soccer-Tottenham and Man City keep up the chase
LONDON, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City both issued timely reminders to Chelsea that the Premier League title race might not be over with impressive victories on Sunday.
June 7 European World Cup qualifying collated results and standings on Friday. Group A Belgium 2 Serbia 1 Croatia 0 Scotland 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Belgium 7 6 1 0 13 2 19 Croatia 7 5 1 1 10 4 16 Serbia 7 2 1 4 9 9 7 Wales 6 2 0 4 6 14 6 Scotland 7 1 2 4 4 9 5 Macedonia 6 1 1 4 3 7 4 - - Group B Armenia 0 Malta 1 Czech Republic 0 Italy 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Italy 6 4 2 0 12 4 14 Bulgaria 6 2 4 0 11 4 10 Czech Republic 6 2 3 1 6 4 9 Denmark 5 1 3 1 6 5 6 Armenia 5 1 0 4 2 8 3 Malta 6 1 0 5 2 14 3 - - Group C Ireland 3 Faroe Islands 0 Austria 2 Sweden 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Germany 6 5 1 0 22 7 16 Austria 6 3 2 1 15 5 11 Ireland 6 3 2 1 12 10 11 Sweden 5 2 2 1 9 7 8 Kazakhstan 6 0 1 5 2 15 1 Faroe Islands 5 0 0 5 2 18 0 - - Group D No matches on Friday Standings P W D L F A Pts Netherlands 6 6 0 0 20 2 18 Hungary 6 3 2 1 13 8 11 Romania 6 3 1 2 10 10 10 Turkey 6 2 1 3 7 7 7 Estonia 6 2 0 4 3 9 6 Andorra 6 0 0 6 0 17 0 - - Group E Iceland 2 Slovenia 4 Albania 1 Norway 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Switzerland 5 3 2 0 7 1 11 Albania 6 3 1 2 7 6 10 Iceland 6 3 0 3 8 9 9 Norway 6 2 2 2 7 7 8 Slovenia 6 2 0 4 8 10 6 Cyprus 5 1 1 3 4 8 4 - - Group F Portugal 1 Russia 0 Azerbaijan 1 Luxembourg 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Portugal 7 4 2 1 12 6 14 Russia 5 4 0 1 8 1 12 Israel 6 3 2 1 15 8 11 Azerbaijan 7 0 4 3 3 9 4 Northern Ireland 5 0 3 2 3 7 3 Luxembourg 6 0 3 3 3 13 3 - - Group G Liechtenstein 1 Slovakia 1 Latvia 0 Bosnia 5 Lithuania 0 Greece 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Bosnia 6 5 1 0 23 3 16 Greece 6 4 1 1 7 4 13 Slovakia 6 2 3 1 7 5 9 Lithuania 6 1 2 3 4 8 5 Latvia 6 1 1 4 6 14 4 Liechtenstein 6 0 2 4 3 16 2 - - Group H Montenegro 0 Ukraine 4 Moldova 1 Poland 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Montenegro 7 4 2 1 14 7 14 England 6 3 3 0 21 3 12 Ukraine 6 3 2 1 10 4 11 Poland 6 2 3 1 12 7 9 Moldova 7 1 2 4 4 11 5 San Marino 6 0 0 6 0 29 0 - - Group I Finland 1 Belarus 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Spain 5 3 2 0 8 2 11 France 5 3 1 1 8 4 10 Finland 4 1 2 1 3 3 5 Georgia 5 1 1 3 3 7 4 Belarus 5 1 0 4 3 9 3 (Editing by Toby Davis and Josh Reich)
LONDON, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur struck another blow in the battle for a top-four finish but manager Mauricio Pochettino is refusing to concede the Premier League title race to Chelsea after a 3-2 win over Everton on Sunday.
* City host Stoke on Wednesday, Sunderland host Burnley on Mar. 18