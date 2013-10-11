Oct 11 European World Cup qualifying collated
results and standings on Friday.
Group A
Croatia 1 Belgium 2
Wales 1 Macedonia 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Belgium* 9 8 1 0 17 3 25
Croatia 9 5 2 2 12 7 17
Serbia 9 3 2 4 13 10 11
Wales 9 3 0 6 8 19 9
Scotland 9 2 2 5 6 12 8
Macedonia 9 2 1 6 6 11 7
* Qualified for 2014 World Cup finals
- -
Group B
Malta 1 Czech Republic 4
Denmark 2 Italy 2
Armenia 2 Bulgaria 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Italy* 9 6 3 0 17 7 21
Bulgaria 9 3 4 2 14 8 13
Denmark 9 3 4 2 11 12 13
Czech Republic 9 3 3 3 12 9 12
Armenia 9 4 0 5 10 11 12
Malta 9 1 0 8 5 22 3
* Qualified for 2014 World Cup finals
- -
Group C
Sweden 2 Austria 1
Faroe Islands 1 Kazakhstan 1
Germany 3 Ireland 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Germany* 9 8 1 0 31 7 25
Sweden 9 6 2 1 16 9 20
Austria 9 4 2 3 17 10 14
Ireland 9 3 2 4 13 16 11
Kazakhstan 9 1 2 6 5 18 5
Faroe Islands 9 0 1 8 4 26 1
* Qualified for 2014 World Cup finals
- -
Group D
Netherlands 8 Hungary 1
Andorra 0 Romania 4
Estonia 0 Turkey 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Netherlands* 9 8 1 0 32 5 25
Turkey 9 5 1 3 16 7 16
Romania 9 5 1 3 17 12 16
Hungary 9 4 2 3 19 20 14
Estonia 9 2 1 6 6 18 7
Andorra 9 0 0 9 0 28 0
* Qualified for 2014 World Cup finals
- -
Group E
Slovenia 3 Norway 0
Albania 1 Switzerland 2
Iceland 2 Cyprus 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Switzerland* 9 6 3 0 16 6 21
Iceland 9 5 1 3 16 14 16
Slovenia 9 5 0 4 14 10 15
Norway 9 3 2 4 9 12 11
Albania 9 3 1 5 9 11 10
Cyprus 9 1 1 7 4 15 4
* Qualified for 2014 World Cup finals
- -
Group F
Portugal 1 Israel 1
Luxembourg 0 Russia 4
Azerbaijan 2 Northern Ireland 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Russia 9 7 0 2 19 4 21
Portugal 9 5 3 1 17 9 18
Israel 9 3 4 2 18 13 13
Azerbaijan 9 1 5 3 6 10 8
Northern Ireland 9 1 3 5 8 16 6
Luxembourg 9 1 3 5 7 23 6
- -
Group G
Lithuania 2 Latvia 0
Greece 1 Slovakia 0
Bosnia 4 Liechtenstein 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Bosnia 9 7 1 1 29 6 22
Greece 9 7 1 1 10 4 22
Slovakia 9 3 3 3 9 8 12
Lithuania 9 3 2 4 9 10 11
Latvia 9 2 1 6 8 18 7
Liechtenstein 9 0 2 7 4 23 2
- -
Group H
Ukraine 1 Poland 0
Moldova 3 San Marino 0
England 4 Montenegro 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
England 9 5 4 0 29 4 19
Ukraine 9 5 3 1 20 4 18
Montenegro 9 4 3 2 16 12 15
Poland 9 3 4 2 18 10 13
Moldova 9 2 2 5 7 15 8
San Marino 9 0 0 9 1 46 0
- -
Group I
Spain 2 Belarus 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Spain 7 5 2 0 12 3 17
France 7 4 2 1 12 6 14
Finland 7 2 3 2 5 6 9
Georgia 7 1 2 4 3 8 5
Belarus 8 1 1 6 7 16 4
- -
(Editing by Toby Davis and Josh Reich)