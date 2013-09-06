Sept 6 European World Cup qualifying collated
results and standings on Friday.
Group A
Macedonia 2 Wales 1
Scotland 0 Belgium 2
Serbia 1 Croatia 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Belgium 8 7 1 0 15 2 22
Croatia 8 5 2 1 11 5 17
Serbia 8 2 2 4 10 10 8
Macedonia 7 2 1 4 5 8 7
Wales 7 2 0 5 7 16 6
Scotland 8 1 2 5 4 11 5
- -
Group B
Italy 1 Bulgaria 0
Malta 1 Denmark 2
Czech Republic 1 Armenia 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Italy 7 5 2 0 13 4 17
Bulgaria 7 2 4 1 11 5 10
Czech Republic 7 2 3 2 7 6 9
Armenia 7 3 0 4 8 9 9
Denmark 7 2 3 2 8 10 9
Malta 7 1 0 6 3 16 3
- -
Group C
Ireland 1 Sweden 2
Germany 3 Austria 0
Kazakhstan 2 Faroe Islands 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Germany 7 6 1 0 25 7 19
Sweden 7 4 2 1 13 8 14
Austria 7 3 2 2 15 8 11
Ireland 7 3 2 2 13 12 11
Kazakhstan 7 1 1 5 4 16 4
Faroe Islands 7 0 0 7 3 22 0
- -
Group D
Estonia 2 Netherlands 2
Turkey 5 Andorra 0
Romania 3 Hungary 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Netherlands 7 6 1 0 22 4 19
Romania 7 4 1 2 13 10 13
Hungary 7 3 2 2 13 11 11
Turkey 7 3 1 3 12 7 10
Estonia 7 2 1 4 5 11 7
Andorra 7 0 0 7 0 22 0
- -
Group E
Norway 2 Cyprus 0
Switzerland 4 Iceland 4
Slovenia 1 Albania 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Switzerland 7 4 3 0 12 5 15
Norway 7 3 2 2 9 7 11
Albania 7 3 1 3 7 7 10
Iceland 7 3 1 3 12 13 10
Slovenia 7 3 0 4 9 10 9
Cyprus 7 1 1 5 4 11 4
- -
Group F
Russia 4 Luxembourg 1
Northern Ireland 2 Portugal 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Portugal 8 5 2 1 16 8 17
Russia 7 5 0 2 12 3 15
Israel 6 3 2 1 15 8 11
Northern Ireland 7 1 3 3 6 11 6
Azerbaijan 7 0 4 3 3 9 4
Luxembourg 7 0 3 4 4 17 3
- -
Group G
Latvia 2 Lithuania 1
Bosnia 0 Slovakia 1
Liechtenstein 0 Greece 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Bosnia 7 5 1 1 23 4 16
Greece 7 5 1 1 8 4 16
Slovakia 7 3 3 1 8 5 12
Latvia 7 2 1 4 8 15 7
Lithuania 7 1 2 4 5 10 5
Liechtenstein 7 0 2 5 3 17 2
- -
Group H
Ukraine 9 San Marino 0
England 4 Moldova 0
Poland 1 Montenegro 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
England 7 4 3 0 25 3 15
Montenegro 8 4 3 1 15 8 15
Ukraine 7 4 2 1 19 4 14
Poland 7 2 4 1 13 8 10
Moldova 8 1 2 5 4 15 5
San Marino 7 0 0 7 0 38 0
- -
Group I
Finland 0 Spain 2
Georgia 0 France 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Spain 6 4 2 0 10 2 14
France 6 3 2 1 8 4 11
Finland 6 1 3 2 4 6 6
Georgia 6 1 2 3 3 7 5
Belarus 6 1 1 4 4 10 4
