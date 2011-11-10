BARRANQUILLA, Colombia Nov 10 Colombia striker
Radamel Falcao will miss World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela
and Argentina after suffering a training injury, the team's
doctor said on Thursday.
Falcao was returning to his club Atletico Madrid to recover,
missing Friday's match with Venezuela and the clash with
Argentina on Tuesday, both at the Metropolitano in the Caribbean
port city of Barranquilla.
"During a normal movement in practice (on Wednesday), Falcao
kicked the ball with his left leg and felt a pain in the
adductor (muscle) of his right leg," doctor Carlos Ulloa told
reporters.
"With the Venezuela match so close, less than 48 hours away,
we think it prudent not to have him in mind for this match given
the pain he is feeling."
Falcao scored Colombia's stoppage-time winning goal when
they beat Bolivia in La Paz last month in their only qualifier
so far in the South American group. There were two rounds of
matches in October but Colombia had a bye in the first.
Coach Leonel Alvarez is expected to pick Mexico-based
striker Jackson Martinez of Chiapas to take Falcao's place up
front.
(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Rex Gowar in
Buenos Aires; Editing by Clare Fallon; To query or comment on
this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslinks:
for more South American soccer
for world soccer