June 4 Factbox on Women's World Cup qualifiers Colombia:

Women's World Cup record:

Previous appearances in finals: (1) 2011

Best performance: Group stage

Drawn in Group F with France, England and Mexico

- -

Coach: Felipe Taborda

Took charge of the Colombian women's U-17 team in 2012 before being promoted through the U-20s to the senior team.

His first World Cup experience came with the under-17s in Azerbaijan in 2012. His team finished second in the 2013 South American championship in Paraguay and qualified for the 2014 World Cup in Costa Rica. His senior team were runners-up in the 2014 Copa America Femenina in Ecuador to earn a place in Canada.

- -

Key player: Yoreli Rincon. Age: 21. Midfielder

Began playing in the Colombian women's league at 12. Turned down the chance to play college soccer at Indiana University in 2011 to turn pro and has been playing abroad since 2012, in Brazil, Sweden and the United States before joining Italy's ASD Torres this year. She already has experience at top level with Colombia at the 2011 World Cup and 2012 Olympic Games.

- -

FIFA world ranking: 28

- -

How qualified: Runners-up at 2014 Copa America Femenina

- -

Squad

Goalkeepers: Stefany Castano, Sandra Sepulveda, Catalina Perez

Defenders: Natalia Gaitan, Melissa Ortiz, Angela Clavijo, Nataly Arias, Carolina Arias

Midfielders: Carolina Arbelaez, Diana Ospina, Daniela Montoya, Orianica Velasquez, Mildrey Pineda, Yoreli Rincon, Catalina Usme, Leicy Santos, Isabella Echeverri

Forwards: Ingrid Vidal, Manuela Gonzalez, Lady Andrade, Laura Cosme, Tatiana Ariza, Yisela Cuesta (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Rex Gowar)