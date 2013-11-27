BOGOTA, Nov 27 Factbox on World Cup qualifiers
Colombia:
Form and Prospects
Colombia returned to a World Cup finals after a 16-year
absence following their second place finish in the South
American qualifiers, behind Argentina.
The team under Jose Pekerman displayed great attacking power
- supplied by Falcao, Teofilo Gutierrez and Dorlan Pabon - as
well as solid defensive strength to end an agonising wait.
They finished the 16-match group with the best defence that
conceding only 13 goals, marshalled by veteran Mario Yepes and
Luis Amaranto Perea with David Ospina under the bar.
After a shaky start, Pekerman took charge Of the team which
went on to win five of the next six matches to be on
qualification course for Brazil.
The team display the traditional ball possession game of
Colombian football with a renewed tactical approach.
James Rodriguez has proved a key component in Colombia's
gameplan as the Monaco midfielder shows great tactical acumen to
go with his attacking skills.
Colombia are fourth in the FIFA rankings and will be seeded
in the draw. They will try to go beyond the last 16, their best
performance in a World Cup in 1990.
Coach: Jose Pekerman
The 64-year old Argentine took over in January 2012,
succeeding Leonel Alvarez, when Colombia were in a precarious
situation in the qualifiers after collecting only four points
from first three matches.
His arrival triggered a turnaround and Pekerman developed a
strong and confident team that showed a new game built around
their attacking strengths.
He did not make wholesale changes and got the best out of
his players.
A landmark change was the faith he put in Falcao, who was
not a regular in the starting line-up under Alvarez and was
criticised for not being as successful as he was with Atletico
Madrid, his club at that time.
After leading the team to the finals, President Juan Manuel
Santos offered Pekerman Colombian nationality, an indication of
his status and popularity in the country.
Pekerman was in charge of the Argentina team that made it to
the last eight in the 2006 World Cup and the challenge for him
now is to better that record with Colombia.
Key player: Radamel Falcao
Since leaving Argentine side River Plate and signing for
Porto in 2009, Radamel Falcao Garcia has become one of the most
feared forwards in the world.
"Tiger" Falcao has won seven local and three international
titles, with Porto and Atletico Madrid, and was the Europa
League's top scorer two years in a row (2011 and 2012).
The 27-year-old scored nine goals in 13 games in the South
American qualifiers.
Falcao initially endured an unlucky spell, with few minutes
on the pitch and one goal in five matches at the start of the
campaign, but with Pekerman's arrival he transformed into a
fundamental part of the team.
A very dangerous forward with great skills and a powerful
header, has scored 20 goals for Colombia in 50 matches, five
goals short of Arnoldo Iguaran, the all-time top scorer.
How they qualified: South American zone runners-up
2011
Oct 11 Bolivia A W 2-1 Dorlan Pabon, Falcao
Nov 11 Venezuela H D 1-1 Fredy Guarin
Nov 15 Argentina H L 2-1 Dorlan Pabon
2012
June 3 Peru A W 1-0 James Rodriguez
June 10 Ecuador A L 1-0
Sept 7 Uruguay H W 4-0 Teofilo Gutierrez 2, Falcao, Juan
Zuniga
Sept 11 Chile A W 3-1 James Rodriguez, Falcao, Teofilo
Gutierrez
Oct 12 Paraguay H W 2-0 Falcao 2
2013
March 22 Bolivia H W 5-0 Macnelly Torres, Carlos Valdez,
Teofilo Gutierrez, Falcao, Pablo Armero
March 26 Venezuela A L 1-0
June 7 Argentina A D 0-0
June 11 Peru H W 2-0 Falcao (pen), Teofilo Gutierrez
Sept 6 Ecuador H W 1-0 James Rodriguez
Sept 10 Uruguay A L 2-0
Oct 11 Chile H D 3-3 Teofilo Gutierrez, Falcao 2 (pens)
Oct 15 Paraguay A W 2-1 Mario Yepes 2
World Cup record:
Previous appearances: 4 (1962, 1990, 1994, 1998)
Best performance: Last 16 (1990)
Odds: William Hill odds to win World Cup (Nov 2013): 16-1
(Compiled by Javier Leira; edited by Amlan Chakraborty)