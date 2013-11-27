BOGOTA, Nov 27 Factbox on World Cup qualifiers Colombia: Form and Prospects Colombia returned to a World Cup finals after a 16-year absence following their second place finish in the South American qualifiers, behind Argentina. The team under Jose Pekerman displayed great attacking power - supplied by Falcao, Teofilo Gutierrez and Dorlan Pabon - as well as solid defensive strength to end an agonising wait. They finished the 16-match group with the best defence that conceding only 13 goals, marshalled by veteran Mario Yepes and Luis Amaranto Perea with David Ospina under the bar. After a shaky start, Pekerman took charge Of the team which went on to win five of the next six matches to be on qualification course for Brazil. The team display the traditional ball possession game of Colombian football with a renewed tactical approach. James Rodriguez has proved a key component in Colombia's gameplan as the Monaco midfielder shows great tactical acumen to go with his attacking skills. Colombia are fourth in the FIFA rankings and will be seeded in the draw. They will try to go beyond the last 16, their best performance in a World Cup in 1990. Coach: Jose Pekerman The 64-year old Argentine took over in January 2012, succeeding Leonel Alvarez, when Colombia were in a precarious situation in the qualifiers after collecting only four points from first three matches. His arrival triggered a turnaround and Pekerman developed a strong and confident team that showed a new game built around their attacking strengths. He did not make wholesale changes and got the best out of his players. A landmark change was the faith he put in Falcao, who was not a regular in the starting line-up under Alvarez and was criticised for not being as successful as he was with Atletico Madrid, his club at that time. After leading the team to the finals, President Juan Manuel Santos offered Pekerman Colombian nationality, an indication of his status and popularity in the country. Pekerman was in charge of the Argentina team that made it to the last eight in the 2006 World Cup and the challenge for him now is to better that record with Colombia. Key player: Radamel Falcao Since leaving Argentine side River Plate and signing for Porto in 2009, Radamel Falcao Garcia has become one of the most feared forwards in the world. "Tiger" Falcao has won seven local and three international titles, with Porto and Atletico Madrid, and was the Europa League's top scorer two years in a row (2011 and 2012). The 27-year-old scored nine goals in 13 games in the South American qualifiers. Falcao initially endured an unlucky spell, with few minutes on the pitch and one goal in five matches at the start of the campaign, but with Pekerman's arrival he transformed into a fundamental part of the team. A very dangerous forward with great skills and a powerful header, has scored 20 goals for Colombia in 50 matches, five goals short of Arnoldo Iguaran, the all-time top scorer. How they qualified: South American zone runners-up 2011 Oct 11 Bolivia A W 2-1 Dorlan Pabon, Falcao Nov 11 Venezuela H D 1-1 Fredy Guarin Nov 15 Argentina H L 2-1 Dorlan Pabon 2012 June 3 Peru A W 1-0 James Rodriguez June 10 Ecuador A L 1-0 Sept 7 Uruguay H W 4-0 Teofilo Gutierrez 2, Falcao, Juan Zuniga Sept 11 Chile A W 3-1 James Rodriguez, Falcao, Teofilo Gutierrez Oct 12 Paraguay H W 2-0 Falcao 2 2013 March 22 Bolivia H W 5-0 Macnelly Torres, Carlos Valdez, Teofilo Gutierrez, Falcao, Pablo Armero March 26 Venezuela A L 1-0 June 7 Argentina A D 0-0 June 11 Peru H W 2-0 Falcao (pen), Teofilo Gutierrez Sept 6 Ecuador H W 1-0 James Rodriguez Sept 10 Uruguay A L 2-0 Oct 11 Chile H D 3-3 Teofilo Gutierrez, Falcao 2 (pens) Oct 15 Paraguay A W 2-1 Mario Yepes 2 World Cup record: Previous appearances: 4 (1962, 1990, 1994, 1998) Best performance: Last 16 (1990) Odds: William Hill odds to win World Cup (Nov 2013): 16-1 (Compiled by Javier Leira; edited by Amlan Chakraborty)