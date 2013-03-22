March 22 Colombia crushed Bolivia 5-0 on Friday confirming they are Argentina's chief rivals to finish top of the South American World Cup qualifiers.

Scoring through five different players, the Colombian team underlined their improvement under former Argentina coach Jose Pekerman with a fifth win in six qualifiers.

Colombia climbed above Ecuador into second place in the nine-nation group with 19 points from nine matches. Leaders Argentina were at home to Venezuela later on Friday (0001).

Midfielder Macnelly Torres put Colombia ahead midway through the first half after slick winger Juan Cuadrado caused mayhem in the Bolivia defence with a run down the right.

Colombia dominated the first half but were unable to translate other chances into goals at the Metropolitano in the Caribbean city of Barranquilla.

Defender Carlos Valdez, strikers Teofilo Gutierrez and Radamel Falcao, notching his sixth goal of the competition, and substitute full back Pablo Armero completed the rout. (Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires, editing by Justin Palmer)