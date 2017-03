BOGOTA May 13 Monaco striker Radamel Falcao, recovering from knee surgery in January, was named on Tuesday in Colombia's provisional World Cup squad.

Falcao, Colombia's big hope on their return to the finals after a 16-year absence, is hoping to be fit for the tournament in Brazil starting on June 12.

Coach Jose Pekerman's team face Greece, Ivory Coast and Japan in Group C. (Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires, editing by Pritha Sarkar)