BUENOS AIRES, June 6 Colombia converted two penalties in a 3-0 win over Jordan in a World Cup warmup on Friday but are sweating on a fitness report for injured midfielder Aldo Leao Ramirez.

The seasoned 33-year-old, who played a significant role in Colombia's successful qualifying campaign for the Brazil finals, injured his knee during training at the team camp outside Buenos Aires and is a doubt for the tournament starting June 12.

Ramirez would become the fourth Colombian to miss the tournament though injury after the withdrawals of striker Radamel Falcao, midfielder Edwin Valencia and defender Luis Amaranto Perea.

"We're hours from having to make a decision. We're going to see what the diagnosis is, what chances we have but we hope he doesn't (miss the tournament)," coach Jose Pekerman said.

"I don't want to jump the gun, we've got to wait a bit to see what's happening," he told Argentine state television.

In the friendly at the Nuevo Gasometro stadium in Buenos Aires, midfielder James Rodriguez put Colombia ahead from the spot close to halftime after handball by Rajaei Ayed Fadel.

Right back Camilo Zuniga hit the bar in the 54th minute before substitute Juan Cuadrado converted the second penalty seven minutes from time after being brought down by defender Anas Bani Yaseen, who was sent off.

Winger Fredy Guarin completed the win with a fine strike from outside the box one minute from time.

Colombia, going to the finals for the first time in 16 years, face Greece, Ivory Coast and Japan in Group C.