BARRANQUILLA, Colombia Nov 17 Midfielder Lucas Biglia scored a 20th minute goal to kick start Argentina's World Cup qualifying campaign with a 1-0 away win over Colombia at the Metropolitano on Tuesday.

It was Argentina's first win in four qualifiers and leaves them with five points, still well behind leaders Ecuador, who had upset them 2-0 at home in their opening match last month.

Biglia began the attack in the Argentina half, Ever Banega carried on the move with a pass out to Ezequiel Lavezzi on the right and his low cross beat David Ospina, allowing Biglia, following up, to tap into the unguarded net.

Argentina had chances to make the result safer but substitute striker Paulo Dybala had a goal disallowed and minutes later hit the post. (Writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Steve Tongue)