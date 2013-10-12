(Repeats for additional subscribers, no change to text)

BARRANQUILLA, Colombia Oct 11 A remarkable comeback led by Radamel Falcao propelled Colombia to their first World Cup finals since 1998 as Chile squandered an early lead to draw 3-3 in a gripping qualifier on Friday.

Chile, who boasted a comfortable 3-0 lead in the first half, can seal their berth at the 2014 Brazil finals if they take at least one point against Ecuador on Tuesday in Santiago.

The Colombian team erupted in cheers as they became the second South American team to qualify for the finals after the draw at the Metropolitano took them 27 points, behind group leaders Argentina.

Ecuador (25), Chile (25) and Uruguay (22) are still in contention for the finals with one match remaining in the marathon qualification campaign.

Chile roared ahead to score three goals in the first half in great part due to Barcelona forward Alexis Sanchez' tireless attacking, but Colombia surged back in the second half.

Chile got their first break when referee Paulo Cesar de Oliveira awarded a penalty after Colombian keeper David Ospina tripped up forward Eduardo Vargas.

Juventus player Arturo Vidal then neatly lodged the ball into the bottom-left corner of the goal in the 19th minute before Sanchez scored two fine goals in the 22nd and 29th minutes after combining skillfully with Vargas.

Colombia perked up in the second half, while the Chileans lost steam in the heat and humidity of Barranquilla and were a man down from the 66th minute when Carlos Carmona was sent off for a second booking.

Striker Teofilo Gutierrez pulled one back with a shot into the corner of Claudio Bravo's goal in the 69th. Monaco's Falcao then calmly secured two penalty goals in the last 15 minutes.

The top four in the South American group go through to the next year's World Cup with the fifth-placed team qualifying for a playoff against Jordan.

