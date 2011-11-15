BARRANQUILLA, Colombia Nov 15 Sergio Aguero hit the winner six minutes from time after Lionel Messi's equaliser helped Argentina recover to beat Colombia 2-1 away and put their World Cup qualifying campaign back on track on Tuesday.

Messi, given more room in the second half when coach Alejandro Sabella put Aguero on for midfielder Pablo Guinazu, levelled the scores just past the hour.

Colombia had taken the lead on the stroke of halftime when midfielder Darlon Pabon's free kick was deflected by Javier Mascherano past goalkeeper Sergio Romero.

The win puts Argentina level on seven points with Uruguay although the South American champions, who did not play on Tuesday, have a match in hand. Argentina's points have come from two wins, a draw and a defeat.

"I think we won because we went out to convince (everyone) we can beat anyone despite what happened against Bolivia," Aguero told a TV reporter on the pitch referring to their disappointing 1-1 home draw on Friday.

