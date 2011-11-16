* Argentina fight back from goal down at halftime
* Messi hits equaliser, sparks Aguero winner
* Sabella's team recover from Bolivia woes
(Adds details, quotes)
BARRANQUILLA, Colombia, Nov 15 Sergio Aguero
hit the winner six minutes from time after Lionel Messi's
equaliser helped Argentina recover to beat Colombia 2-1 away
and put their World Cup qualifying campaign back on track on
Tuesday.
Messi, given more room in the second half when coach
Alejandro Sabella put Aguero on for midfielder Pablo Guinazu,
levelled the scores just past the hour.
Colombia had taken the lead on the stroke of halftime when
midfielder Darlon Pabon's free kick was deflected by Javier
Mascherano past goalkeeper Sergio Romero.
The win at the Metropolitano in steamy Barranquilla puts
Argentina level on seven points with Uruguay although the South
American champions, who did not play on Tuesday, have a match
in hand.
"We wanted our revenge more than anything because of what
happened with Bolivia. I think we won because we went out
convinced we can beat anyone despite (Friday's result)," Aguero
told a TV reporter on the pitch.
Argentina began the match cautiously having suffered heavy
criticism following their 1-0 loss away to Venezuela last month
and Friday's 1-1 draw with Bolivia in Buenos Aires.
Colombia deservedly took the lead on the stroke of halftime
when winger Dorlan Pabon's low free kick took a deflection on
Javier Mascherano and wrong footed goalkeeper Sergio Romero.
Pablo Zabaleta had given away the free kick for a foul on
midfielder James Rodriguez on the edge of the box.
Messi was at the hub of Argentina's two scoring moves,
grabbing the first in the 61st minute when poked home a loose
ball from a tight angle after Colombia goalkeeper David Ospina
failed to hold on to Argentina midfielder Jose Sosa's low
cross.
The winner came from another move started by Messi, who fed
Gonzalo Higuain in the box and the striker's low shot to the
corner was parried by the diving Ospina with Aguero steering
the loose ball inside the base of the post.
The home side had the better of the first half as Argentina
got bogged down trying to work their way through a tight home
defence with short passes, whereas Colombia used the width of
the pitch to attack down the flanks through fullbacks Pablo
Armero and Camilo Zuniga.
The twice world champions lost central defender Nicolas
Burdisso to a knee injury in the 34th minute.
Burdisso went in badly on Rodriguez and looked set for at
least a yellow card but it quickly became clear he had done his
knee serious damage and referee turned his attention to getting
the defender treated and replaced.
"In the first half we controlled the ball (but) maybe we
lacked some clarity, but we were facing a great team and
terrible heat," said Argentina midfielder Rodrigo Brana of the
humid conditions in heat above 30 degrees in Barranquilla on
the Caribbean coast.
"When you're not doing well it's not bad to start adding
(points), but in Argentina you're always obliged to give a
little more," he told reporters.
(Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; editing by Greg
Stutchbury; to query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)