Soccer-Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
Oct 12 Colombia 2 Paraguay 0 - South American World Cup qualifying result
At the Metropolitano, Barranquilla
Scorer: Radamel Falcao 52, 90
Halftime: 0-0
Colombia: 1-David Ospina; 18-Camilo Zuniga, 14-Carlos Valdes, 3-Mario Yepes, 7-Pablo Armero; 8-Edwin Valencia (16-Elkin Soto 84), 5-Aldo Ramirez (4-Juan Cuadrado 46), 10-James Rodriguez, 20-Macnelly Torres (6-Carlos Sanchez 74); 9-Radamel Falcao, 19-Teofilo Gutierrez
Paraguay: 12-Diego Barreto; 2-Ivan Piris, 14-Paulo Da Silva, 4-Pablo Aguilar, 23-Richard Ortiz; 5-Victor Ayala, 16-Cristian Riveros, 15-Victor Caceres, 10-Marcelo Estigarribia (11-Edgar Benitez 65); 7-Jose Nunez (17-Jonathan Fabbro 79), 18-Nelson Haedo Valdez (9-Luis Caballero 61)
Referee: Sergio Pezzotta (Argentina) (Reporting by Rex Gowar and Luis Jaime Acosta; editing by Ken Ferris)
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.