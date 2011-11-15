Soccer-Leicester give under-pressure Ranieri 'unwavering support'
Feb 7 Leicester City said on Tuesday that Claudio Ranieri would be given the opportunity to turn things around at the relegation-threatened Premier League champions.
Nov 15 Colombia 1 Argentina 2 - World Cup qualifying result on Friday
Played at the Metropolitano, Barranquilla Colombia 1 - Darlon Pabon 45 Argentina 2 - Lionel Messi 61, Sergio Aguero 84
Halftime: 1-0
BERLIN, Feb 7 Bayer Leverkusen's Hakan Calhanoglu will not be paid his salary or any bonuses during a four-month ban imposed by world soccer's governing body FIFA, the player said on Tuesday.
Feb 7 Swansea City's improved defensive performances under new manager Paul Clement have given the Welsh team belief that they can overcome relegation rivals Leicester City on Sunday, goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski said.