ST PETERSBURG, July 25 CONCACAF qualifying competition draw for 2018 World Cup in Russia. Third round (two-legged ties, played from Aug. 31-Sept. 8.) Curacao v El Salvador Canada v Belize Grenada v Haiti Jamaica v Nicaragua St Vincent and the Grenadines v Aruba Antigua and Barbuda v Guatemala Fourth round (group stage) GROUP A Mexico Honduras Curacao/El Salvador Canada/Belize GROUP B Costa Rica Panama Grenada/Haiti Jamaica/Nicaragua GROUP C United States Trinidad and Tobago St Vincent and the Grenadines/Aruba Antigua and Barbuda/Guatemala The six third-round winners qualify for the fourth round along with the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras, Panama and Trinidad and Tobago who receive a bye. This consists of three groups of four and the top two qualify for the fifth round. The fifth round is played as a six-team mini-league. The top three qualify for the World Cup and the fourth goes into an inter-continental playoff. (Editing by Toby Davis)