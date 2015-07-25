ST PETERSBURG, July 25 CONCACAF qualifying
competition draw for 2018 World Cup in Russia.
Third round (two-legged ties, played from Aug. 31-Sept. 8.)
Curacao v El Salvador
Canada v Belize
Grenada v Haiti
Jamaica v Nicaragua
St Vincent and the Grenadines v Aruba
Antigua and Barbuda v Guatemala
Fourth round (group stage)
GROUP A
Mexico
Honduras
Curacao/El Salvador
Canada/Belize
GROUP B
Costa Rica
Panama
Grenada/Haiti
Jamaica/Nicaragua
GROUP C
United States
Trinidad and Tobago
St Vincent and the Grenadines/Aruba
Antigua and Barbuda/Guatemala
The six third-round winners qualify for the fourth round
along with the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras,
Panama and Trinidad and Tobago who receive a bye. This consists
of three groups of four and the top two qualify for the fifth
round.
The fifth round is played as a six-team mini-league. The top
three qualify for the World Cup and the fourth goes into an
inter-continental playoff.
(Editing by Toby Davis)