MIAMI, Sept 6 Canada and Panama both came out of
tricky away games with important wins in World Cup qualifying
games in the North and Central America and Caribbean region on
Tuesday.
Canada now have the maximum six points from two games in
CONCACAF Group D after they enjoyed a 3-0 victory at Puerto Rico
thanks to goals from Iain Hume (41), Simeon Jackson 984) and
Tosaint Ricketts (89).
Canada lead by two points from St Kitts and Nevis who
enjoyed an impressive 4-2 win at Caribbean rivals St. Lucia
after leading 4-0 at half-time.
Panama's Blas Perez grabbed the winner in the Group C clash
with Nicaragua -- the striker's 50th minute winner securing the
victory in the opening game for Los Canaleros in Group C.
In Group B, Trinidad and Tobago earned a 2-0 win away to
Barbados thanks to goals from Keon Danile and Darryl Roberts.
The Soca Warriors are level on two points with Guyana who
beat Bermuda 2-1 thanks to two second half strikes from Vurlon
Mills.
Guatemala lead Group E with two wins from two following
their 2-1 victory away to Belize but the biggest goal feast of
the night came with Antigua and Barbuda's 8-1 away win over U.S.
Virgin Islands -- Peter Byers notching a hat-trick while
Randolph Burton scored twice.
El Salvador look well set as they picked up their second
victory with a 4-1 triumph in the Cayman Islands with Luis Anaya
scoring twice.
The six group winners in the current second stage of
qualifying go through to face the top-six ranked teams in the
region in the third phase.
The top three teams at the end of the fourth phase of
qualifying, involving six teams, will qualify for the 2014 World
Cup finals in Brazil with the fourth placed team heading into a
playoff with the top team from Oceania.
