Oct 16 Canada's hopes of reaching the 2014 World Cup finals ended in abject humiliation as they were destroyed 8-1 by Honduras on Tuesday resulting in elimination from CONCACAF qualifying.

Honduras and Panama, who drew 1-1 against Cuba in Havana, advance from Group C to the final round of qualifying from the region next year with 11 points each while Canada ended on 10 points and the Cubans just one.

Canada, who were hoping for their first appearance in the World Cup finals since 1986, were 4-0 down by the 32nd minute and the final score was one of their worst in internationals. They had suffered an 8-0 loss to Mexico in 1993.

Honduran strikers Jerry Bengston and Carlos Costly each claimed hat-tricks in the rout in San Pedro Sula.

Bengston opened the scoring in the seventh minute after racing on to a Costly header and doubled the lead nine minutes with a tap-in after Canada keeper Lars Hirschfeld had parried out a Mario Martinez effort.

Bengston then returned the favour to Costly, heading into his path for a close-range diving header in the 28th minute as the home side ran amok.

Martinez put the result beyond doubt just before half-time and it took only three minutes from the restart for the home side to reach 5-0 with Costly converting from a Martinez cross.

After another from Martinez, Iain Hume's goal from a free-kick in the 76th minute could hardly be considered a "consolation goal" given the circumstances.

Bengston and Costly rounded off a remarkable night for Honduras, who reached the 2010 World Cup finals in South Africa, by completing their hat-tricks in the final 10 minutes.

Panama left it late to secure the point they needed to be sure of a place in the last six with Nelson Barahona equalising in the 77th minute.

Alberto Gomez had put Cuba in front in the 38th minute with the team's only goal in their six third round qualifying games.

The United States can book their place in the next round with a win or draw against Guatemala, while Jamaica face Antigua later on Tuesday.

(Reporting By Simon Evans in Miami; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)