June 11 Mexico were booed off the field after being held to a 0-0 draw at home to Costa Rica in the final round of CONCACAF qualifying for the 2014 World Cup on Tuesday, their third successive goalless draw at the Azteca Stadium.

After scoreless draws with Jamaica and the United States at home and another one away to Panama on Friday, Mexico were under pressure to find their scoring touch but created far too little.

Mexico coach Jose Manuel de la Torre faced calls from the Azteca crowd for him to quit or be sacked and the Mexican Football Federation could face a fine after supporters threw objects on the field.

The worst occurrence happened when Costa Rica forward Bryan Ruiz needed police with shields to protect him when he went to take a corner and he was subjected to a barrage of objects, including a plastic bottle, being thrown at him.

It was a disciplined defensive display from Costa Rica but they almost grabbed an early lead when forward Joel Campbell struck the post in the fourth minute.

Campbell then forced Mexico keeper Jose de Jesus Corona into action with a low drive after great work from Cristian Bolanos as the visitors enjoyed the early chances.

Two minutes before the break, Ruiz blasted over from a promising position, just outside the area.

Mexico came out with attacking intent after the break with Carlos Salcido's near post drive well parried by Costa Rica keeper Keilor Navas.

At times 'El Tri' laid siege to the Costa Rican penalty area but they lacked invention and there were few clear cut chances as the two sides shared the points.

Mexico and Costa Rica lead the six-team qualifying group on eight points ahead of Tuesday's other games.

The United States could go outright clear at the top with a win against Panama in Seattle while Honduras were at home to Jamaica.

The top three teams qualify automatically for the finals in Brazil with the fourth-placed team due to face Oceania winner New Zealand in a two-legged playoff in November for another place.

