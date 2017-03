Oct 15 Honduras qualified on tuesday for the 2014 World Cup finals in Brazil by clinching the last of the automatic qualifying spots in CONCACAF after a 2-2 draw with Jamaica.

Mexico stayed in contention by claiming the playoff berth despite losing 2-1 against Costa Rica when Panama suffered a heartbreaking 3-2 loss to the United States. (Reporting by Julian Linden in New York; editing by Greg Stutchbury)