BUENOS AIRES, Sept 2 Jean-Jacques Pierre hit a hat-trick for Haiti, Jamaica lost 5-2 to Ecuador in a warm-up and Costa Rica named Jorge Luis Pinto as their coach as Concacaf nations entered a new round of World Cup qualifiers on Friday.

Haiti, who played at the finals in West Germany in 1974, thrashed the U.S. Virgin Islands 6-0 in Port au Prince with three goals from right back Pierre in a Concacaf second round qualifier for the 2014 finals in Brazil.

El Salvador, who have been to the finals twice, beat the Dominican Republic 3-2 at home in San Salvador with two goals by Rodolfo Zelaya.

Trinidad & Tobago, finalists in Germany in 2006, beat Bermuda 1-0 in Port of Spain with a goal from striker Kenwyne Jones.

Canada, who played at the 1986 finals in Mexico, beat St Lucia 4-1 in Toronto as teams jockey for places in the third round where the big guns like Mexico, the United States and Honduras come into the qualifiers.

Guatemala crushed St Vincent & Grenadines 4-0 at the Mateo Flores in Guatemala City and Nicaragua beat Dominica 2-0 away in Roseau, while 1982 and 2010 finalists Honduras were due to meet Colombia in a friendly in New Jersey on Saturday.

Costa Rica, also with a bye into the third round, named Colombian Pinto to replace Argentine Ricardo la Volpe after he quit following July's Copa America in his home country.

It will be Pinto's second spell in charge after he coached Costa Rica in 2004-05.

Jamaica, finalists in France in 1998 and also among the six seeds going directly into the third round, went down 5-2 at altitude in the Atahualpa stadium in Quito where striker Cristian Benitez scored twice for Ecuador.

In other friendlies from the region, Mexico drew 1-1 with Poland in Warsaw, Panama lost 2-0 at home to Paraguay and the U.S. were playing Costa Rica, who were under caretaker coach Ronald Gonzalez, later on Friday.

