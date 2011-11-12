Nov 11 The 2014 World Cup dreams of former
finalists Haiti and Trinidad & Tobago came to a shock end on
Friday as all six berths in the first phase of the Concacaf
qualifiers were taken with a round of matches to spare.
Guyana, who shocked Trinidad 2-1 in Georgetown, and Antigua
& Barbuda, who upset Haiti 1-0 on a cricket ground in St John's,
are the surprise qualifiers.
They join El Salvador, finalists in 1970 and 1982, Canada,
who played at the 1986 finals, Panama and Guatemala.
The six go into the next group phase in which big guns
Mexico, United States, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Jamaica and Cuba
join the fray.
Haiti, who played at the 1974 finals in West Germany, and
the Trinidadians, who made it to Germany in 2006, are out of the
running ahead of Tuesday's last group matches when they host the
teams that tormented them on Friday.
Unbeaten Guyana produced a home upset over Trinidad & Tobago
thanks to goals by Ricky Shakes and Leon Cort and can afford to
lose their last match against the same opponents in Port of
Spain.
The nation from the northeastern tip of the South American
continent but belonging to the North, Central American and
Caribbean Confederation are top of Group B with a four-point
cushion over the Trinidadians after four wins and a draw.
Haiti were beaten 1-0 by Antigua after midfielder Kerry
Skepple scored in the 82nd minute and have won Group F stringing
together five victories, scoring 25 goals and conceding three.
They are five points ahead of Haiti before their final clash
in Port au Prince.
(Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by Alastair
Himmer; to query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please click on the newslink:
for world soccer