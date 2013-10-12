Oct 11 Raul Jimenez scored an unbelievable goal five minutes from full-time to rescue Mexico's faltering World Cup campaign with a crucial 2-1 win over Panama at the Azteca Stadium on Friday.

Facing the real prospect of failing to qualify for the first time since 1990, Mexico moved back into contention after Jimenez's spectacular goal at the Azteca Stadium.

Just moments after Luis Tejada had equalised for Panama, sending the crowd into a state of depression, Jimenez produced a perfectly executed bicycle kick on the edge of the box to give his team victory after Oribe Peralta's first half strike.

The dramatic result moved Mexico into fourth place in the six-nation CONCACAF standings on 11 points with one round of matches to go.

The top three teams qualify automatically with the fourth advancing to a two-leg playoff against Oceania winners New Zealand.

Honduras occupy the third spot on 14 points and need just a draw in their final game on Tuesday against Jamaica to clinch their spot in Brazil.

The United States (19) and Costa Rica (15) have already qualified for the finals.

(Reporting by Julian Linden in New York; editing by Greg Stutchbury)