By Simon Evans
| MIAMI, Sept 4
MIAMI, Sept 4 The United States and Mexico face
the toughest tests yet of their World Cup credentials with
home-and-away qualifiers against Jamaica and Costa Rica
respectively starting on Friday.
Juergen Klinsmann's U.S. team share the lead in CONCACAF
qualifying group A with Jamaica and head to Kingston after
picking up four points from their opening two games.
After being surprisingly held to a 1-1 draw in Guatemala,
the U.S. gained a much-needed 3-1 victory at home to Antigua and
Barbuda in June.
With the top two teams from each of the three groups making
it to the fourth round of qualifying, starting in February, the
U.S. and Jamaica should be confident of progressing.
But they are eager to get a psychological edge for what
should be a fiercely contested battle for three places at the
2014 finals in Brazil from North and Central America and the
Caribbean.
"It's huge, it's a six-point opportunity but it's going to
be difficult though, the guys know that, " said Klinsmann, whose
team were boosted by a friendly win against Mexico at the Azteca
Stadium last month.
"You look at Jamaica their team, their individuals, they
have a lot of quality and a lot of speed. But we should be
confident because we did well in Mexico. The team is growing,
the chemistry is good and the goal is to win in Jamaica," he
said.
The U.S, whose four previous qualifiers in Jamaica have
ended in draws, will be without injured record goalscorer Landon
Donovan and AS Roma midfielder Michael Bradley - two major
absentees.
But Klinsmann could feature forward Clint Dempsey who has
just moved from Fulham to Tottenham Hotspur, either in Kingston
or in the return game in Columbus, Ohio on Tuesday.
IMPROVING JAMAICA
Jamaica have never beaten the U.S. in 18 competitive
fixtures but coach Theodore Whitmore, who has overseen some
steady improvements since taking charge of the team on a
permanent basis in 2009, says the past counts for little.
"None of that matters. We know what the job at hand is, we
know it is a tough one and that the U.S. will have done their
homework. So have we and we have to go out and execute the plan
and win," he told the Jamaica Gleaner.
Mexico, with two wins from two in Group B, travel to San
Jose to face Costa Rica on Friday and then host the Ticos at the
Azteca Stadium on Tuesday. Despite the friendly loss to the
U.S., El Tri are still basking in their London Olympics success.
Coach Jose Manuel de la Torre has called up eight members of
the gold medal-winning team who beat Brazil in the Olympic
final, including Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez.
However El Tri will be without midfielder Pablo Barrera who
has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury and will be
sidelined for up to six months.
Costa Rica, whose 2-2 draw at home to El Salvador leaves
them with plenty of work to do on four points, will feature
Bryan Oviedo at left back after he joined English Premier League
team Everton.
Group C could be the most tightly contested with Panama, who
have a maximum six points from their opening two games, facing a
double-header with Canada.
The improving Canadians are in second place with four points
but know they cannot afford to slip up with Honduras expecting
to pick up all three points against bottom side Cuba.
(Reporting by Simon Evans; editing by Ken Ferris)