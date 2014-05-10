SAO PAULO May 10 Former Brazil great Rivelino struck a bizarre first goal at the new Corinthians stadium on Saturday, putting through his own net after taking a penalty against his team in a light-hearted exhibition match.

Many of the fans among the 20,000 crowd - less than a third of the capacity that will be in place at the World Cup venue next month - called on the 68-year-old to take the spot kick and he was happy to oblige.

About 100 former and current Corinthians players took part in a series of short, good-humoured friendlies at the Arena Corinthians, the stadium that will host the opening match of the World Cup between hosts Brazil and Croatia on June 12.

The first official match at the ground will take place next weekend when Corinthians face Figueirense in the Brazilian league.

The venue is one of three still unfinished with the World Cup opener just 33 days away. The finals have been beset by delays and bad planning. (Writing by Andrew Downie, editing by Tony Jimenez)