June 4 Factbox on Women's World Cup qualifiers Costa Rica:

Women's World Cup record:

Previous appearances in finals: 0

Best performance: N/A

Drawn in Group E with Brazil, South Korea and Spain.

- -

Coach: Amelia Valverde

Served as assistant to Carlos Avedissian and took over the reigns of Las Ticas in January after the Uruguayan stood down due to personal reasons. Valverde began working with the Costa Rican women's progam in 2001 and later was responsible for athletic preparation for both the senior and U-20 national women's team. In 2003 she became assistant to Avedissian, making her the ideal continuity candidate.

- -

Key player: Shirley Cruz. Age: 29. Midfielder.

An attacking and creative midfielder, Cruz is without doubt the star of the Costa Rican team, after becoming the first member of Las Ticas to play in Europe. Cruz began her youth football career with CF Universidad and after impressing at youth level and breaking into the Costa Rica team she moved to France in 2006, joining Lyon. In 2012 she signed for Paris Saint-Germain. Her 18 goals in 29 appearances have been vital for Costa Rica and she was instrumental behind the team's impressive run to the CONCACAF Women's Championship final last year.

- -

FIFA world ranking: 37

- -

How they qualified: 2014 CONCACAF Women's Championship second place.

- -

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Dinnia Diaz, Noelia Bermudez, Yirlania Arroyo

Defenders: Gabriela Guillen, Emilie Valenciano, Mariana Benavides, Fabiola Sanchez, Daniela Cruz, Lixy Rodriguez, Diana Saenz, Maria Coto, Carol Sanchez

Midfielders: Cristin Granados, Gloriana Villalobos, Shirley Cruz, Katherine Alvarado

Forwards: Raquel Rodriguez, Maria Barrantes, Wendy Acosta, Adriana Venegas, Karla Villalobos, Carolina Venegas, Melissa Herrera (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Frank Pingue)