SAN JOSE, Nov 27 Factbox on World Cup qualifiers Costa Rica: Form and Prospects: Costa Rica, who are heading for their fourth World Cup, are an unpredictable outfit who can play slick, attacking football on a good day and look utterly toothless when short of confidence. Having missed out on South Africa in 2010, the Ticos cruised through the CONCACAF qualifying tournament this time, beating Mexico and the United States at home in the process and qualifying with two games to spare. However, they travel poorly and did not manage a single away win in the final six-team stage of the CONCACAF qualifiers, even being held 1-1 by bottom-of-the-table Jamaica. The team has a more cosmopolitan outlook than in 2006 with players based in Spain, Germany, England, Greece, Norway, Denmark, Sweden at the United States. Key players include Real Salt Lake City striker Alvaro Saborio, a classy if inconsistent finisher who was their top scorer in the qualifying campaign, Fulham's Bryan Ruiz, young striker Joel Campbell and goalkeeper Keylor Nevas. If Costa Rica can get off to a good confidence-building start, they could emulate their achievement in 1990 when they reached the round of sixteen. Otherwise, they face a third successive group stage exit. Coach: Jorge Luis Pinto Pinto, 60, is in his second stint as Costa Rica's national coach after being fired following his first appointment in 2004-05. The team qualified for the 2006 World Cup after he was replaced. He also served as coach of the national team in his native Colombia from 2007-08 but was sacked during the qualifying campaign for the 2010 World Cup which they failed to reach. Pinto, nicknamed the Explosive One for his touchline tantrums and once banned for 10 games for pushing a fourth official, has been hugely successful at club level, winning first division titles in Costa Rica, Colombia, Peru and Venezuela. He was reinstated as Costa Rica coach in 2011 and safely navigated their way through the qualifiers to finish second overall in the final CONCACAF standings. Key player: Joel Campbell The 21-year-old Olympiakos forward is a speedy attacker, who plays either striker or wing, Campbell was signed by Arsenal when he was a teenager but has yet to play for the English Premier League side after initially being refused a visa. Instead, he has spent the past three seasons on loan in France, Spain and now Greece. He made his international debut for Costa Rica at the 2011 CONCACAF Gold Cup and has scored eight goals in 28 appearances. Campbell played a crucial role during the qualifying campaign, scoring three goals, including one in Costa Rica's crucial win over the United States. How they qualified: CONCACAF Final round: 2nd place Round One: bye Round Two: bye Round Three: 2012 June 8 El Salvador H D 2-2 Saborio, Campbell June 12 Guyana A W 4-0 Saborio (3), Campbell Sept 7 Mexico H L 0-2 Sept 11 Mexico A L 0-1 Oct 12 El Salvador A W 1-0 Cubero Oct 16 Guyana H W 7-0 Brenes (2), Gamboa, Saborio (2, pen), Bolanos, Borges Final round: 2013 Feb 6 Panama A D 2-2 Saborio, Ruiz Mar 22 United States A L 0-1 Mar 26 Jamaica H W 2-0 Umana, Calvo June 7 Honduras H W 1-0 Miller June 11 Mexico A D 0-0 June 18 Panama H W 2-0 Ruiz, Borges Sept 6 United States H W 3-1 Acosta, Borges, Campbell Sept 10 Jamaica A D 1-1 Brenes Oct 11 Honduras A L 0-1 Oct 15 Mexico H W 2-1 Ruiz, Saborio World Cup record: Previous appearances in finals: Three (1990, 2002, 2006) Best performance: Round of 16 (1990) William Hill odds to win World Cup (Nov 2013): 1500-1 (Compiled by by Julian Linden; Editing by Mike Collett)