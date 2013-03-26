ZURICH, March 26 Costa Rica's protest at being forced to play their World Cup qualifier away to the United States in a snowstorm last week was thrown out by FIFA on Tuesday.

The U.S. won the match 1-0 in Denver but Costa Rica were furious about the conditions, saying the pitch markings were not visible, the ball could not be passed properly and stadium employees entered the field while the ball was still in play to clear away snow.

"FIFA has examined the content of the letter and ... has confirmed that the conditions established in the regulations for an official protest have not been met by the Costa Rica FA," soccer's governing body said in a statement.

"Therefore, the result of the match played on 22 March stands and is considered as valid." (Writing by Brian Homewood in Geneva; Editing by Sonia Oxley)