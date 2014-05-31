OSIJEK, Croatia May 31 Uncapped defensive midfielder Ivan Mocinic was surprisingly included in Croatia's 23-man World Cup squad after Saturday's 2-1 friendly win over Mali in their final home warm-up.

Having been forced to cut off injured midfielder Milan Badelj, who joined long-term casualties Ivan Strinic and Ivo Ilicevic on the sidelines with a ruptured groin, coach Niko Kovac gave the 21-year-old Mocinic the nod ahead of Udinese defender Igor Bubnjic.

"We kind of hoped Badelj would be able to make the squad but muscle injuries are always complex and hence we decided to take Mocinic with us because Ognjen Vukojevic is the only other defensive midfielder we have," Kovac told a news conference.

"Badelj took it well, he's been with us for a long time and understands that we must have 23 fully fit players at the World Cup.

"Some of the younger players were obviously disappointed but they are here for the future, while Mocinic earned his spot after a great season with his club and hard work in the build-up training.

"He is young, aggressive and will be an asset."

Mocinic has scored four goals in 60 league appearances for Rijeka, who finished second in the Croatian first division this season behind champions Dinamo Zagreb.

Blending youth with experience personified by Champions League winner Luka Modric, Bayern Munich striker Mario Mandzukic and 34-year-old forward Ivica Olic, Kovac called up several other talents including Mateo Kovacic, Sime Vrsaljko and Marcelo Brozovic.

The Croatians open their Group A campaign against World Cup hosts Brazil in Sao Paulo on June 12, a match Mandzukic will miss through suspension after he was sent off in the return leg of a 2-0 aggregate playoff win over Iceland in November.

Croatia then take on Cameroon in Manaus on June 18 and clash with Mexico in Recife five days later.

Winger Ivan Perisic stood out against Mali, scoring a goal in each half to boost his hopes of keeping a starting place in Croatia's fiercely competitive midfield boasting Modric, the talented Kovacic and versatile Ivan Rakitic.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Stipe Pletikosa (Rostov), Danijel Subasic (Monaco), Oliver Zelenika (Dinamo Zagreb)

Defenders: Darijo Srna (Shakhtar Donetsk), Dejan Lovren (Southampton), Vedran Corluka (Lokomotiv Moscow), Gordon Schildenfeld (Panathinaikos), Danijel Pranjic (Panathinaikos), Domagoj Vida (Dynamo Kiev), Sime Vrsaljko (Genoa)

Midfielders: Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla), Ognjen Vukojevic (Dynamo Kiev), Ivan Perisic (VfL Wolfsburg), Mateo Kovacic (Inter Milan), Marcelo Brozovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Sammir (Getafe), Ivan Mocinic (Rijeka)

Forwards: Mario Mandzukic (Bayern Munich), Ivica Olic (VfL Wolfsburg), Eduardo da Silva (Shakhtar Donetsk), Nikica Jelavic (Hull City), Ante Rebic (Fiorentina) (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade; Editing by Rex Gowar)