Sept 7 An opportunist goal by substitute Nikica Jelavic earned Croatia a 1-0 win over fellow former Yugoslav country Macedonia in A World Cup Group A qualifier on Friday.

New coach Igor Stimac enjoyed a winning start on his competitive debut but Macedonia were the better side in the first half and having weathered an early onslaught, when Eduardo's first-minute header hit the post, they were unlucky not to score in the opening period.

Centre back Vance Sikov had a header cleared off the line by his Croatian opposite number Josip Simunic before Macedonia captain Goran Pandev's piledriver from 25 metres cannoned off the crossbar.

The home team's playmaker Luka Modric, watched from the terraces by his Real Madrid club manager Jose Mourinho, was lively after the interval and one of his sublime touches unlocked the Macedonian defence in the 69th minute.

Modric floated a perfect cross into the penalty box for Mario Mandzukic, who headed the ball into the path of Jelavic and his strike partner prodded a glancing header past keeper Martin Bogatinov.

Croatia were forced to hang on in the closing stages as the visitors pressed forward but were unable to carve out a clear-cut chance.

"It took a lot of effort to get over the recent 4-2 friendly defeat by Switzerland and we can't complain about tonight's result bearing in mind that we had several half-fit players," Stimac told Croatian television.

"Corluka was battling an injury and Modric was far from his ideal shape too after a long summer layoff, hence I think we did a great job because a winning start was all that mattered.

"We were wary after Macedonia pinned us back in the first half, we were too slow in passing the ball and creating space and these are the things we have to look at."

Croatia are away to Belgium in their next match on Tuesday, when Macedonia visit Scotland. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic, editing by Ed Osmond)