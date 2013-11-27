Nov 27 Factbox on World Cup qualifiers Croatia:
Form and Prospects
Having taken over at a difficult time for Croatia, coaching
novice Niko Kovac passed the European playoff test with flying
colours with a 2-0 aggregate win over Iceland that took them to
the World Cup finals.
The 42-year old former defensive midfielder replaced Igor
Stimac, who was sacked after a 2-0 defeat by Scotland in their
final Group A match, only a few weeks before the two-legged
decider.
Known for his no-nonsense approach as a player, Kovac hit
the ground running to earn a 0-0 draw in the first leg in
Reykjavik, a good result after Croatia had picked up only one
point in their last four games under Stimac.
His team selection and formation paid dividends in the
second leg with an impressive 2-0 win despite being reduced to
10 men following the first half sending off of striker Mario
Mandzukic, shortly after he scored the opener.
Emulating past glory is never an easy task even for stronger
football nations than Croatia but that is exactly what the
Balkan country of 4.5 million will be asked to do in Brazil by
their success-hungry fans.
The Croatians raised the bar in their maiden appearance as
an independent nation in 1998 when, led by striker Davor Suker,
they reached the semi-finals and went on to beat Holland in the
third-place playoff.
But the Croatians have failed to come even close to
repeating the feat since, going out narrowly in the group stages
in 2002 and 2006 before missing the 2010 tournament after a poor
qualifying campaign.
The present generation, led by midfielder Luka Modric and
towering striker Mandzukic, has the potential to reach the
knockout rounds.
However an ageing defence and imminent suspension for
Mandzukic, for his sending off against Iceland, are the chinks
in Croatia's armour which coach Kovac must reinforce in order to
avoid another early elimination.
Coach: Niko Kovac
Kovac coached the Croatian under-21 side to four wins out of
four in their Euro 2015 qualifiers before his promotion to the
senior team.
Although he lacks experience at the highest level as a
coach, the confident and wily Kovac will hardly be overawed by
the task of making an impact at the 2014 World Cup after being
an automatic starter for his country in the 2002 and 2006
tournaments.
He also played in the 1998 qualifying campaign and only
missed the finals, where Croatia sent shockwaves after finishing
third, because he failed to recover from injury.
As a player Kovac scored 14 goals in 83 international
appearances for Croatia.
Key player: Luka Modric
The form of central midfielder Modric will be crucial for
Croatia's bid to reach the knockout stages of the World Cup for
the first time since their memorable run to the semi-finals at
France 1998.
Modric's abilities made him a key player at Tottenham
Hotspur during his four year-spell at the Premier League club
from 2008-2012 and earned him a move to Real Madrid, where he
has shown gritty determination to break into the first eleven
after struggling in his first season.
The 28-year-old has the vision, passing and close control
that goes hand-in-hand with his tireless running and defensive
ability utilised by club and country alike.
Having started as an attacking midfielder at Dinamo Zagreb,
Modric was often asked to play in a deeper role when he moved to
a higher level as his versatility came to the fore.
In his prime heading to Brazil he should keep pulling the
strings in midfield for some time to come after forming a
formidable partnership with 19-year old prospect Mateo Kovacic,
who has been touted as his successor.
How they qualified: Runners-up European Group A
2012
Sept 7 Macedonia H W 1-0 Jelavic
Sept 11 Belgium A D 1-1 Perisic
Oct 12 Macedonia A W 2-1 Corluka, Rakitic
Oct 16 Wales H W 2-0 Mandzukic, Eduardo
2013
March 22 Serbia H W 2-0 Mandzukic, Olic
March 26 Wales A W 2-1 Lovren, Eduardo
June 7 Scotland H L 1-0
Sept 6 Serbia A D 1-1 Mandzukic
Oct 11 Belgium H L 2-1 Kranjcar
Oct 15 Scotland A L 2-0
Playoffs
Nov 15 Iceland A D 0-0
Nov 19 Iceland H W 2-0 Mandzukic, Srna
World Cup record:
Previous appearances: 3 (1998, 2002, 2006)
Best performance: Semi-finalists 1998
Odds: William Hill odds to win World Cup (Nov 2013): 100-1
(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic, editing by Tony Goodson and
Mike Collett)