June 5 Since August 1, 2012, Croatia have played 19 matches, won 10, drawn 4 and lost 5, with a goal tally of 29-19 2012 Aug 15 F Switzerland Split L 2-4 Eduardo 2 Sep 7 WCQ Macedonia Zagreb W 1-0 Jelavic Sep 11 WCQ Belgium Brussels D 1-1 Perisic Oct 12 WCQ Macedonia Skopje W 2-1 Corluka, Rakitic Oct 16 WCQ Wales Osijek W 2-0 Mandzukic, Eduardo 2013 Feb 6 F South Korea London W 4-0 Mandzukic, Srna, Jelavic, Petric Mar 22 WCQ Serbia Zagreb W 2-0 Mandzukic, Olic Mar 26 WCQ Wales Cardiff W 2-1 Lovren, Eduardo Jun 7 WCQ Scotland Zagreb L 0-1 Jun 10 F Portugal Geneva L 0-1 Aug 14 F Lichtenstein Vaduz W 3-2 Eduardo 2, Rebic Sep 6 WCQ Serbia Belgrade D 1-1 Mandzukic Sep 10 F South Korea Jeonju W 2-1 Vida, Kalinic Oct 11 WCQ Belgium Zagreb L 1-2 Kranjcar Oct 15 WCQ Scotland Glasgow L 0-2 Nov 15 WCQ Iceland Reykjavik D 0-0 Nov 19 WCQ Iceland Zagreb W 2-0 Mandzukic, Srna 2014 Mar 5 F Switzerland St. Gallen D 2-2 Olic 2 May 31 F Mali Osijek W 2-1 Perisic 2 Key: F - Friendly; WCQ - World Cup qualifier (Compiled by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Toby Davis and Mike Collett)