June 5 Since August 1, 2012, Croatia have played
19 matches, won 10, drawn 4 and lost 5, with a goal tally of
29-19
2012
Aug 15 F Switzerland Split L 2-4 Eduardo 2
Sep 7 WCQ Macedonia Zagreb W 1-0 Jelavic
Sep 11 WCQ Belgium Brussels D 1-1 Perisic
Oct 12 WCQ Macedonia Skopje W 2-1 Corluka, Rakitic
Oct 16 WCQ Wales Osijek W 2-0 Mandzukic, Eduardo
2013
Feb 6 F South Korea London W 4-0 Mandzukic, Srna,
Jelavic, Petric
Mar 22 WCQ Serbia Zagreb W 2-0 Mandzukic, Olic
Mar 26 WCQ Wales Cardiff W 2-1 Lovren, Eduardo
Jun 7 WCQ Scotland Zagreb L 0-1
Jun 10 F Portugal Geneva L 0-1
Aug 14 F Lichtenstein Vaduz W 3-2 Eduardo 2, Rebic
Sep 6 WCQ Serbia Belgrade D 1-1 Mandzukic
Sep 10 F South Korea Jeonju W 2-1 Vida, Kalinic
Oct 11 WCQ Belgium Zagreb L 1-2 Kranjcar
Oct 15 WCQ Scotland Glasgow L 0-2
Nov 15 WCQ Iceland Reykjavik D 0-0
Nov 19 WCQ Iceland Zagreb W 2-0 Mandzukic, Srna
2014
Mar 5 F Switzerland St. Gallen D 2-2 Olic 2
May 31 F Mali Osijek W 2-1 Perisic 2
Key: F - Friendly; WCQ - World Cup qualifier
