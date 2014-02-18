FLORIANOPOLIS, Brazil Feb 18 A decision on whether Curitiba is to remain as a World Cup venue in June is expected later on Tuesday (1800 GMT).

The announcement will be made in Florianopolis by general secretary Jerome Valcke, said FIFA's head of media Delia Fisher.

World soccer's ruling body set a deadline of Feb. 18 for a decision on the venue that is due to host four first-round games but is way behind schedule in terms of stadium construction.

Last week local media said FIFA was making contingency plans to move matches away from Curitiba because it believes the ground may not be ready in time but this was denied by soccer's ruling body and Brazilian officials.