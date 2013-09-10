NICOSIA, Sept 10 Goals from Milivoje Novakovic and Josip Ilicic gave Slovenia a 2-0 win in Cyprus in their Group E qualifier on Tuesday to keep alive their hopes of reaching next year's World Cup.

Novakovic opened the scoring with a close-range effort in the 12th minute, while second-half substitute Ilicic sealed victory in the 80th minute with a shot from inside the box.

Hosts Cyprus, who had an excellent chance to take an early lead when a long shot by Elias Charalambous went just over the bar in the fourth minute, tried to get back into the game but could not find a goal.

Switzerland top the standings with 18 points from eight matches and Slovenia, with 12 points, are among a group of four teams chasing the runners-up spot. Group winners automatically qualify for next year's finals in Brazil, while the best runners-up have a chance to make it through two-legged playoffs.

