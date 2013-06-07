* Milan striker sees red

PRAGUE, June 7 Mario Balotelli was sent off as Group B leaders Italy were held to a 0-0 draw by Czech Republic in a World Cup qualifier on Friday.

The AC Milan striker was dismissed by Norwegian referee Svein Oddvar Moen after receiving a second yellow card in the 72nd minute, for catching defender Theodor Gebre Selassie in the face with his forearm.

The Czechs, with playmaker Tomas Rosicky pulling the strings, failed to make the most of a hatful of good scoring chances.

Petr Jiracek was unable to latch on to a loose ball with only goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon to beat and the same player also hit the woodwork in the 84th minute after connecting with a Jaroslav Plasil free kick.

At the other end of the field, Italy rarely tested Czech keeper Petr Cech.

The Italians stayed top of the table with 14 points from six games. The Czechs retained outside chances of qualifying on nine points, one behind second-placed Bulgaria.

"This was not an easy match, we played very slowly," Italy coach Cesare Prandelli told reporters.

"Balotelli should control himself better - he allowed himself to be provoked. There were a couple of fouls that were not given but that's no explanation for what he did."

Rosicky said the plan by the Czechs to nullify Italy playmaker Andrea Pirlo worked a treat.

"We knew we were going to attack, we prepared to do that all week," explained the Arsenal midfielder. "We wanted to shut down Pirlo and open up the wings."

The match in Prague went ahead after floods had left parts of the country submerged and threatened the capital's historic centre. (Reporting by Jan Korselt, writing by Michael Kahn, editing by Tony Jimenez)