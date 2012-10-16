PRAGUE Oct 16 The Czech Republic and Bulgaria drew 0-0 in a World Cup Group B qualifier on Tuesday, a match in which the home side appeared to lack any attacking urgency until the final minutes.

The hosts, who beat Malta 3-1 on Friday, controlled much of the early possession and went close to taking the lead in the 40th minute when Petr Jiracek directed a header wide with only the keeper to beat.

Bulgaria started the second half brightly but the Czechs regrouped and had a glorious chance when Bulgarian keeper Nikolay Mihaylov bungled Jaroslav Plasil's long cross, only for a defender to clear away Tomas Sivok's header on goal.

Czech coach Michal Bilek threw on attacking players Vladimir Darida, David Lafata and Marek Vydra in the second half but the home side could not penetrate the Bulgarian back line.

The Czechs have five points from three games and Bulgaria six from four matches. (Reporting by Jan Korselt and Michael Kahn, Editing by Ed Osmond)