PRAGUE Aug 29 The Czech Republic have called up Watford striker Matej Vydra ahead of their World Cup qualifiers against Denmark and Finland.

The Czechs, who made it to the quarter-finals of Euro 2012, will be missing forward Milan Baros, who retired after the tournament. Skipper Tomas Rosicky, who has been out with an Achilles injury, and midfielder Vaclav Pilar will also be out.

Coach Michal Bilek also called up Sparta Prague forward Vaclav Kadlec for the first time in two years.

"Kadlec and Vydra belong among the biggest talents of Czech soccer. I believe they will show that soon," Bilek said on the Czech FA website www.fotbal.cz.

The two 20-year-olds have had strong starts to the season, with Vydra scoring twice in England's Championship (first division) while Kadlec recorded two league goals and scored twice against Feyenoord Rotterdam in a UEFA Europa League qualifier last week.

The Czechs will face Denmark away on Sept. 8 and Finland on Oct. 11 at home in Teplice.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Petr Cech (Chelsea), Jaroslav Drobny (Hamburg), Jan Lastuvka (Dnetropetrovsk)

Defenders: Theodor Gebre Selassie (Werder Bremen), Roman Hhubnik (Hertha Berlin), Michal Kadlec (Bayer Leverkusen), David Limbersky (Viktoria Plzen), Frantisek Rajtoral (Vitkoria Plzen), Tomas Sivok (Besiktas), Marek Suchy (Sprtak Moscow)

Midfielders: Vladimir Darida (Viktoria Plzen), Josef Husbauer (Sparta Prague), Tomas Huebschmann (Shakhtar Doneck), Petr Jiracek (Wolfsburg), Milan Petrzela (Augsburg), Jaroslav Plasil (Girondins Bordeaux), Jan Rezek (Famagusta)

Forwards: Vaclav Kadlec (Sparta Prague), David Lafata (Jablonec), Tomas Pekhart (Nuremberg), Matej Vydra (Watford)

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; editing by Peter Rutherford)