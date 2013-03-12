PRAGUE, March 12 Captain Tomas Rosicky will return to the Czech Republic's lineup for World Cup qualifiers against Denmark and Armenia this month and lead a squad who are almost at full strength after a catalogue of injuries.

The Arsenal playmaker will make his first appearance in the qualifying campaign after Achilles and calf injuries. His return will be a boost for the Czech team, who have failed to score in two of three qualifying matches and are third in Group B behind Italy and Bulgaria.

The team will also welcome back Chelsea keeper Petr Cech, who missed a friendly last month with an injured finger and who will notch up his 100th cap with appearances in both matches.

The Czechs take on Denmark at home on March 22 before travelling to face Armenia on March 26.

Italy top Group B with 10 points after four matches, followed by Bulgaria on six points. The Czechs have five points following a win over Malta and draws with Bulgaria and Denmark.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Petr Cech (Chelsea), Jan Lastuvka (Dnetropetrovsk), Tomas Vaclik (Sparta Prague)

Defenders: Theodor Gebre Selassie (Werder Bremen), Michal Kadlec (Bayer Leverkusen), Martin Latka (Fortuna Duesseldorf), David Limbersky (Viktoria Plzen), Frantisek Rajtoral (Viktoria Plzen), Tomas Sivok (Besiktas), Marek Suchy (Spartak Moscow)

Midfielders: Vladimir Darida (Viktoria Plzen), Borek Dockal (Rosenberg Trondheim), Tomas Hubschman (Shakhtar Doneck), Petr Jiracek (Hamburg), Daniel Kolar (Viktoria Plzen), Ladislav Krejci (Sparta Prague), Jaroslav Plasil (Girondins Bordeaux), Tomas Rosicky (Arsenal)

Forwards: David Lafata (Sparta Prague), Tomas Pekhart (Nuremberg), Stanislav Tecl (Viktoria Plzen), Matej Vydra (Watford) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Clare Fallon)