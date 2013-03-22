OLOMOUC, Czech Republic, March 22 Denmark stunned the Czech Republic with three second-half goals to secure their first Group B victory and resurrect their World Cup qualifying hopes on Friday.

After two draws and a defeat, the Danes needed three points to keep tabs on Bulgaria and leaders Italy and after a cautious first half they struck through Andreas Cornelius's powerful strike on 57 minutes.

Ten minutes later Simon Kjaer turned home a corner and Niki Zimling sealed an impressive victory eight minutes from time when he pounced on a poor clearance from Theodor Gebre Selassie to beat keeper Petr Cech.

Czech coach Michal Bilek brought on playmaker Tomas Rosicky, still not fully fit, late in the game but it was too little too late and only a few acrobatic saves from Cech stopped Denmark from scoring again.

Italy top the group on 10 points from four games, one ahead of Bulgaria who have played a game more. The Czechs and Danes both have five points from four games.

The Czechs face Armenia on Tuesday while Denmark take on Bulgaria. (Reporting by Michael Kahn,; Editing by Justin Palmer)